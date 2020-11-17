Serbia vs Russia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League returns with an intriguing round of matches as Serbia take on Russia in a League B clash at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade. The two European sides find themselves at opposite ends of their group and have plenty to play for in this fixture.

Serbia need a comprehensive victory in this game to survive relegation and will have to play out of their skins against a formidable Russia side. The Serbians were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary in their previous game and will need to be much better with their overall play this week.

Russia, on the other hand, are at the top of their group and also need a victory to be assured of promotion into League A. Russia's form has slumped over the past few weeks and the away side will need to take it up a notch in this game.

Serbia vs Russia Head-to-Head

Russia have a near-flawless record against Serbia and have won three games out of a total of five matches between the two sides. Serbia have never defeated Russia in an official fixture and have their work cut out for them in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two sides ended in an emphatic 3-1 victory for Russia. Serbia's defence was dismal on the day and will have to better going into this fixture.

Serbia form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Russia form guide: L-D-D-D-L

Serbia vs Russia Team News

Serbia might have to do without their captain

Serbia

Serbia centre-back Aleksandar Kolarov has recuperated from his injury but is unlikely to be risked in this game. Filip Djuricic has tested positive for the coronavirus and has not been included in the squad.

Injured: Filip Djuricic

Doubtful: Aleksandar Kolarov

Suspended: None

Artem Dzyuba has been dropped from the squad

Russia

Artem Dzyuba has been dropped from the Russia squad for this round of international fixtures. With first-choice goalkeeper Anton Shunin sidelined, Guilherme is likely to feature in the starting eleven. Andrei Semyonov picked up a red card against Turkey and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Anton Shunin, Igor Smolnikov, Mario Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Andrei Semyonov, Artem Dzyuba

Serbia vs Russia Predicted XI

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Nikola Milenkovic, Uros Spajic, Stefan Mitrovic; Darko Lazovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Nemanja Gudelj, Nemanja Maksimovic; Dusan Tadic; Luka Jovic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Russia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Guilherme Marinato; Vyacheslav Karavayev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Fyodor Kudryashov, Yuri Zhirkov; Roman Zobnin, Magomed Ozdoyev; Aleksei Ionov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Denis Cheryshev; Anton Zabolotny

Serbia vs Russia Prediction

Serbia have been far below their best so far in the UEFA Nations League and will need a miracle to survive relegation. The likes of Dusan Tadic, Luka Jovic, and Aleksandar Mitrovic have underperformed this year for Serbia and need to step up to the plate.

Russia are an excellent side but have their fair share of injury concerns and will have to rely on their squad depth to clinch a positive result in this game. Both sides have excellent players in their ranks and should be able to take something away from this game.

Prediction: Serbia 1-1 Russia

