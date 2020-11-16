Wales vs Finland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with a final set of group-stage fixtures as Finland lock horns with a resurgent Wales outfit at the Cardiff City Stadium. Both teams have enjoyed excellent campaigns so far and will have to be at their best in this game.

Wales are currently at the top of their League B group and only need a draw from this game to clinch a place in League A. The Welsh team pipped the Republic of Ireland to a narrow 1-0 victory over the weekend and holds a slight upper hand going into this game.

Finland have 12 points from their five UEFA Nations League matches so far and need a comprehensive victory to beat Wales to the top spot in the group. The Scandinavian side has a formidable front line and edged Bulgaria to a 2-1 victory in its previous game.

Wales vs Finland Head-to-Head

Wales have a marginal advantage over Finland on the international stage and have won five games out of a total of 13 matches against their opponents in official fixtures. Finland have managed four victories against Wales and will want to level the playing field this week.

Wales edged Finland to a narrow 1-0 victory in the previous game between the two sides in September. Kieffer Moore scored a late winner on the day and will lead the Wales line yet again on Wednesday.

Wales form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Finland form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Wales vs Finland Team News

Ramsey will not play a part in this game

Wales

Wales will have to do without Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey against Finland this week. Adam Davies and first-choice goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey are also injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Ben Davies picked up his second yellow card of the competition against the Irish and is suspended for this fixture.

Injuries: Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies, Aaron Ramsey

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Ben Davies

Finland have an excellent squad

Finland

Finland will not want to tamper with a winning combination and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting combination for this game. The likes of Teemu Pukki and Marcus Forss have been excellent for the team and will play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wales vs Finland Predicted XI

Wales Predicted XI (4-3-3): Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams; Ethan Ampadu, Joe Morrell, David Brooks; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James

Finland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matej Hradecky; Jere Uronen, Paulus Arajuuri, Joona Toivio, Nikolai Alho; Robert Taylor, Tim Sparv, Glen Kamara, Robin Lod; Marcus Forss, Teemu Pukki

Wales vs Finland Prediction

Wales have an attacking line-up that can potentially trouble some of the best defences in Europe and the likes of Gareth Bale and Daniel James will have to step up to the plate in this fixture. The Welsh side cannot afford a defeat in this game and will have to put in a robust performance.

Finland have proved their worth in this UEFA Nations League campaign and are perfectly capable of troubling the Welsh in this game. Wales are a well-rounded unit and hold a slight upper hand ahead of this fixture.

Prediction: Wales 2-1 Finland

