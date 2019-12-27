Sergio Aguero is 'irreplaceable' at Manchester City, admits Pep Guardiola

Guardiola heaps praise on Aguero

Sergio Aguero may be back in action for Manchester City after being sidelined following a thigh injury in November, but manager Pep Guardiola has other things on his mind. The Argentine's contract with the club is set to expire in 2021 and Guardiola believes that it's going to be an uphill task to replace the player.

Speaking to British media, Guardiola admitted that Aguero is 'irreplaceable'. He said,

I would say it [replacing him] will be one of the toughest things, he's irreplaceable...We have an incredible striker in Gabriel [Jesus] and maybe will come another one when Sergio's leaving, but he's irreplaceable

Heaping praises on the striker, Guardiola also reminisced Aguero’s contribution to help lead Manchester City to its first Premier League title in 2011-12.

I think the most important moment of this club, is the moment Sergio scored that goal against Queen's Park Rangers to win the first Premier League. That moment is much better than four titles in one season, and he was the guy.

It's not easy to find a guy with his status, his personality, what he has done in the football career with this humility... He's done incredibly well. I've never seen a big star like him be so humble, so funny. It's a joy to work with him and how he accepts my decisions when it sometimes doesn't work for him.

Aguero has been vital to City's rise

Since joining the club in that historic season, Aguero has fast climbed up to become one of the finest strikers in the league, becoming the club’s record scorer with 244 goals in all competitions over eight years.

At a time when City is working towards standing their own as defending champions, Aguero’s injury came as a blow to Guardiola’s side in November. However, the Argentine has looked a shade better even as he came off the bench at the 90th-minute mark versus Leicester City - with whom City is locked in a virtual battle for mounting a title challenge against Liverpool - over the weekend.

With 13 goals this season, he’s been a vital cog in City’s wheel, but Guardiola admits he’s unsure Aguero will sign a new contract. The Spaniard candidly admitted,

I don't know. He can stay. It depends on his physical condition and his desire, but I didn't speak with him and I don't know his intentions… Sooner or later it's going to happen, he will decide when, and I'm sure the club will be ready to try to find the guy to try to replace Sergio, but of course it will not be easy.

Sometimes I have to take a decision but in most of the cases it's the players who decide. These kind of players like Sergio decide if they want more or it's over.

