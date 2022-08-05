Sergio Aguero picks winner of 2022-23 Premier League season

Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero has backed his former side to retain their Premier League title this season.

The legendary forward believes the additons of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez will help the Cityzens win their fifth Premier League title in six year. The Argentine has named three other teams who could challenge City.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Sergio Aguero isn't convinced by Man City's decision to let Raheem Sterling leave 🤔 Sergio Aguero isn't convinced by Man City's decision to let Raheem Sterling leave 🤔 https://t.co/lTkJuY7LK5

Aguero, who scored 260 goals in 390 City appearances, believes Liverpool and Chelsea will be contenders as well.

Speaking to Stake.com, Aguero stated:

"As always, I believe that the Premier League will show this season that it is beginning to be one of the most competitive leagues in the world. And in this sense, my candidates are Manchester City, which I think can repeat, Liverpool, Chelsea and I add Arsenal, which has strengthened very well and has had great games in the pre-season."

He added:

"City's advantage is that it already has a team that knows what to do on the field and has added variants such as Haaland and Julián Álvarez. It is true that they must adapt but Pep has already said that great players do not need time to adapt."

The retired Argentina international also named Arsenal as a team to watch this season, as he feels the Gunners have enjoyed an excellent transfer window. The Gunners have signed five players so far this summer.

Aguero said:

"City have lost Sterling although Liverpool, who will be in the fight, have lost Mané but have brought in Darwin Nuñez."

He added:

"Everything will be very even, as it has been happening, but we will have to be attentive to Arsenal's performance, which has put together a great project with the help of Arteta and I think that this year they will give people something to talk about."

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Sergio Aguero: “ #Arsenal are dark horses for the Premier League title after their transfer business, but Man City and Liverpool are clearly favourites.” 🗣Sergio Aguero: “#Arsenal are dark horses for the Premier League title after their transfer business, but Man City and Liverpool are clearly favourites.” 👀 🏆 https://t.co/3kvzSARYtw

Gary Neville fears dominant Premier League title win for Manchester City this season

Pep Guardiola's side are pursuing their fifth league championship in six seasons, after finishing just a point above Liverpool last term.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has predicted that the Sky Blues will once again become champions of England. The pundit said on The Overlap:

“Last season we had a title race and I think Liverpool were at absolute breakneck, giving everything to hang in there until the end. Honestly, it wouldn’t surprise me if this season, if they [City] do win it by a big amount of points.”

