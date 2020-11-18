Sergio Ramos' father: I hope Sergio will stay at Real Madrid, we're optimistic

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos' father hopes the veteran defender will extend his stay at the club. The 34-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, and rumours suggest that he could be one his way out of the Bernabeu, with PSG reportedly willing to offer him a three-year contract.

Ramos moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2005 from Sevilla and has since gone on to become a mainstay for Real Madrid and Spain. Ramos has won 22 major honours, including five La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles for Real Madrid, becoming one of La Liga's top goalscorers from a defensive position.

He played a crucial part in the build-up to all four UEFA Champions League wins, and Real Madrid's La Liga triumph last season, which was their first in four seasons.

Real Madrid have made a shaky start to the 2020-21 season, with Zinedine Zidane's defense coming in for heavy criticism, which goes to show their need to keep a hold of their talismanic captain.

Sergio Ramos' father hopes his son with stay at Real Madrid amid exit talks

Ramos' absence in key fixtures this season has led to some awful defensive performances by Real Madrid. This has put pressure on president Florentino Perez to get the club captain to sign an extension, although La Liga clubs are being forced to drastically cut costs.

"We're calm and, of course, I'm optimistic. We trust he will stay. Everything will be fixed," said Jose Maria Ramos, the player's father, in an interview with Jugones.

Ramos' departure potential departure from Real Madrid has grabbed headlines in recent weeks. Ramos has the option of signing an extension with Real Madrid, but the club are reportedly willing to offer only a one-year extension. The player, on the hand, wants to stay at the club for two more years.

Real Madrid are determined to stick to their policy of offering players above the age of 30, the option of extending their contracts by just one year. Ramos has reportedly had his head turned by PSG, who are willing to offer him a three-year contract with a €20 million annual salary.