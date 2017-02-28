Sergio Ramos hits back at Dani Alves’ criticism

The Real Madrid captain had received criticism for celebrating against Sevilla.

Sergio Ramos

What’s the story?

Sergio Ramos has hit back at Dani Alves, after the former Barcelona full-back alluded to the Real Madrid’s captain’s lack of loyalty towards his old club Sevilla. He said, “'Just a few days before morning to Real Madrid, Ramos declared eternal love for Sevilla and that is the root problem of the ire that the fans hold towards Ramos”.

Sergio Ramos has now responded to the Brazilian saying, “When these words come from a guy who loves Brazil one year, then the next he loves Sevilla and Spain, then Barcelona then again from Italy…I have nothing to say”.

In case you didn’t know..

Sergio Ramos left for Real Madrid in 2005, and since then, has been at the Spanish capital. Due to the fact that he was a youth product at Sevilla, he gets a lot of stick from the Sevillistas Los Blanquirrojos (the fans of Sevilla).

Dani Alves who played with Spaniard at Sevilla, also subsequently left for Barcelona in 2008. He left for Italian giants Juventus during the summer, and has since commented on the fan reaction the centre-back got when he scored and celebrated against Sevilla.

The heart of the matter

There has been a lot of criticism to footballers who have celebrated against their ex-clubs. Loyalty is a buzzword, but players are often criticised for looking out for themselves, but clubs excused when they are not loyal to their players.

This is a case of the former, Sergio Ramos has since then established himself as a giant, and a legend of Real Madrid. It is quite astonishing to see a footballer, who has played for just two clubs in his whole career to be criticised for being disloyal.

Video

ECTV | Sergio Ramos' unfortunate own-goal & the Sevilla fans abusing him before, during & after the Match. pic.twitter.com/pyAhwXIsit — Team Ramos (@TheKingSR4) January 16, 2017

Sportskeeda’s Take

The abuse Sergio got when he celebrated his goal, was sort of unreal, although he did his bit to spur them on. Dani though, didn’t need to get involved given he also moved from Sevilla for pastures new.

The prompt reply from Sergio might have been distasteful to a few, but is something we have come to expect (it’s between Real Madrid and an ex-Barcelona player though).