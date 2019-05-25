Sergio Ramos set for Real Madrid exit as Cristiano Ronaldo wants him at Juventus, Allegri claims Pep Guardiola will be his replacement and more Serie A news: 25 May 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 782 // 25 May 2019, 11:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos wanted by Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Napoli President confirms Lozano interest and provides an update over Insigne

Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis has provided plenty of information regarding his club.

"I am not disappointed for losing the Scudetto last season. Morally, we are the winners. We played very well but I also know that in football there are external factors that can influence the challenge. When these things will be eliminated some things won’t happen again.”

On Carlo Ancelotti – “He has a three-year contract, I am happy and he is happy to be here. We’ll celebrate his birthday on the 31st of May in Capri”.

On Fabio Quagliarella– “I think he’d deserve a chance to end his career at Napoli because of what happened to him. He couldn’t live this experience as he wanted and he deserve to end his career here and with joy”.

On Hirving Lozano – “We have many important players like Ounas, Verdi and Diawara. Other will return from the loan. We need to verify some situations and we’ll need new signings at the back and on the wings. It won’t be easy to buy a midfielder and our attacking force is strong. Insigne? When we met Raiola at Ancelotti’s place all the problems ended, he is going to stay”.

On possible Napoli sale – “A few days ago I had a chance to sell the club for € 900 million. A gentleman told me that there was this possibility. I laughed and told him what I always say: ‘Napoli is not for sale’.”

Allegri claims Guardiola will be his successor at Juventus

The Italian manager will officially part ways with Juventus at the end of this season. The 51-year-old has seen an illustrious career since he joined the Old Lady five years ago, winning every possible domestic trophy and reaching Champions League final twice with the Turin-based club.

However, Massimiliano Allegri's situation at the club changed dramatically, following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival last summer. His side also crashed out from the Champions League quarter-finals this term and it is believed that he shares a broken relationship with several important players. Thus, those mentioned factors could be the culprit behind the manager's departure.

Advertisement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been heavily linked as the Italian's successor. Many regard the Spaniard as one of the best managers in the world, with the former Barcelona boss winning an unprecedented domestic treble this season.

According to a recent report, Allegri has himself claimed that Guardiola will be his successor in Turin. "Who will replace me? The one from Manchester", Allegri reportedly whispered to a fan, referring to Guardiola.

Sergio Ramos set for shock Real Madrid exit as Ronaldo wants him at Juventus

The Real Madrid captain's situation at the club seems to be uncertain. Several reports from Spain claim that the veteran defender is seriously considering a move away from the Bernabeu after serving Los Blancos for 14 years.

Sergio Ramos is said to have suffered a lot from Real Madrid's disastrous 2018-19 season. His relationship with Florentino Perez has also has cooled, following Madrid's early elimination from the Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are said to be his potential suitors if the 33-year-old decides to end his Real Madrid spell.

However, Ronaldo has urged the Juventus board to go for his former teammate. Ronaldo had worked together with the Spaniard during his time at Real Madrid. Juventus, on the other hand, are looking for a new defender to replace the retiring Andrea Barzagli.

The Old Lady are said to be considering the 33-year-old as a possible defensive reinforcement.