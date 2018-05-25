Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Serie A 2017/18: The best XI of the season

    Forming a dream team of the best players from Italian top-flight's recently concluded season

    Sachin Bhat
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 00:42 IST
    936

    The Best XI of Serie A 2017/18 season
    The Best XI of Serie A 2017/18 season

    The season of 2017/18 in the Italian top-flight was a renaissance of sorts. The league turned the theory of one-upmanship on its head and produced the tightest, and most fiercely contested race among the top five of Europe.

    Juventus may have eventually prolonged their hegemony with an unprecedented 7th straight Scudetto, but it wasn’t without the frills by a gutsy Napoli side.

    The likes of AS Roma and Lazio too light up the season with some effervescent attacking football, while Inter Milan’s Champions League return was a welcome sight.

    But there were also plenty of individual performances that deserve a mention. These players starred for their respective clubs throughout the campaign and produced an overwhelming source of amusement to the fans with some eye-catching exploits.

    Let’s club them all together into one, dream XI of Serie A, for the season 2017/18: (Formation: 4-1-3-2)

    Goalkeeper: Pepe Reina (Napoli)

    The Spaniard guarded the Napoli net with great aplomb
    The Spaniard guarded the Napoli net with great aplomb

    One of the most underrated goalkeepers, Reina continues to go strong even at 36. The Partenopei shot-stopper perhaps delivered some of the best performances of his career this season and played a huge role in his side’s successful league campaign.

    With 18 clean sheets in 34 appearances - his best figures in a Napoli shirt - the Spaniard proved to be the safest pair of hands in the league.

    He was also a commanding presence in the box never wilting under any pressure, while his ball distribution skills were unparalleled. Reina averaged 2.09 saves per goal and maintained an amicable 85% claim success.

    Though the more eye-catching attacking exploits of Mertens, Insigne, Callejon and Hamsik normally walked away with all the plaudits, Reina’s contributions in mounting a sustained title assault were just as unprecedented.

    He’s been through every thick and thin; an unflinching figure in the box whose brawny stature terrified the attackers.

    Serie A 2017-18 Inter Milan Football Napoli Football Mauro Emanuel Icardi Ciro Immobile
    Page 1 of 7 Next
    10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
    RELATED STORY
    10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
    RELATED STORY
    Gemellaggio: 10 unbelievable stories of friendship in...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Serie A stars who could be brilliant signings for...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Napoli players who have impressed this season
    RELATED STORY
    3 Possible Destinations For Maurizio Sarri
    RELATED STORY
    10 player duos who were team-mates at different clubs
    RELATED STORY
    10 legendary footballers whose jersey numbers were retired
    RELATED STORY
    6 milestone transfers in football history
    RELATED STORY
    Inter Milan's struggles continue
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Serie A 2017/2018
    Matches Points Table
    Week 38
    FT JUV HEL
    2 - 1
    FT GEN TOR
    1 - 2
    FT CAG ATA
    1 - 0
    FT CHI BEN
    1 - 0
    FT UDI BOL
    1 - 0
    FT NAP CRO
    2 - 1
    FT MIL FIO
    5 - 1
    FT SPA SAM
    3 - 1
    FT LAZ INT
    2 - 3
    FT SAS ROM
    0 - 1
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018