Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5

Vishal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
367   //    25 Sep 2018, 10:50 IST

Frosinone Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Frosinone Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

The fifth Match Day of the Serie A 2018-19 season saw the league leaders Juventus up against newly promoted Frosinone, with Juve summer signing Ronaldo looking to forget his controversial red card in the mid-week clash against Valencia in the Champions League. Napoli took on Torino with an aim to solidify their position in the table and keep their title challenge alive this season. Inter Milan faced off against a tough Sampdoria side, winning only in stoppage time following three goals disallowed by VAR in the match.

Here, we take a look at the five main talking points from Match Day 5 of the Serie A 2018-19 season:

#5 Juventus defeat Frosinone to maintain perfect record:

Frosinone Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Frosinone Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus faced Frosinone on Match Day 5 of the Serie A. Allegri's men had already endured a tough mid-week Champions League clash at the Mestalla against Valencia. Juve had won that match courtesy of two Miralem Pjanic goals converted from penalties, despite the fact that their star summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off controversially. Juventus started the match with a 4-3-3 formation with Dybala, Mandzukic and Ronaldo upfront. Betancur started the match in midfield along with Emre Can and Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado playing in a wing back role. Frosinone have only won one out of their four matches before this and it was expected that Juve would make easy work of them.

Ronaldo almost opened the scoring for Juventus in the 8th minute which he struck neatly following a header which Mandzukic won. But Frosinone defender Capuano cleared from the line to deny Ronaldo and Juve. Ronaldo had another chance in the 20th minute when his shot was saved by Sportiello. Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado in the right-back role created all sorts of problems for the Frosinone defence throughout the first half. Mandzukic had a clear cut chance in the 31st minute as well but could not score as the first half ended goalless.

To break down the Frosinone defence, Allegri brought on Bernardeschi for Betancur, an attack-minded substitution. Ronaldo, Dybala and Mandzukic had several chances in the second half but could not get the lead for Juve. But with less than 10 minutes to go, a shot from Pjanic blocked by a defender fell into Ronaldo's path and he scored to give Juventus the much needed goal. Bernardeschi doubled the lead in stoppage time when he converted from a Pjanic assist on a ball won by Ronaldo in his own penalty area. Juventus sit top of the Serie A table with 15 points from 5 games and up next for then is a Seria A midweek clash against Bologna who stunned Roma this week.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football Inter Milan Football Cristiano Ronaldo Gonzalo Higuaín
Vishal
ANALYST
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
Serie A: Quick report in 50 words for each match of the...
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 4
RELATED STORY
5 players that could beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the...
RELATED STORY
5 contenders for Serie A's Capocannoniere crown next season
RELATED STORY
The rise and fall of Adriano, a one-time football great
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a...
RELATED STORY
10 best excerpts from Andrea Pirlo's 'I Think, Therefore...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 2000-2010: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 6
Tomorrow INT FIO 12:30 AM Internazionale vs Fiorentina
Tomorrow UDI LAZ 10:30 PM Udinese vs Lazio
27 Sep ATA TOR 12:30 AM Atalanta vs Torino
27 Sep CAG SAM 12:30 AM Cagliari vs Sampdoria
27 Sep GEN CHI 12:30 AM Genoa vs Chievo
27 Sep JUV BOL 12:30 AM Juventus vs Bologna
27 Sep NAP PAR 12:30 AM Napoli vs Parma
27 Sep ROM FRO 12:30 AM Roma vs Frosinone
27 Sep SPA SAS 10:30 PM SPAL vs Sassuolo
28 Sep EMP MIL 12:30 AM Empoli vs Milan
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us