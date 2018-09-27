Serie A 2018/19: Tactical Preview of Juventus vs Napoli

Juventus vs Napoli: The clash of the table toppers

The Serie A over the last decade or so has been a league dominated by Juventus, although the likes of Napoli, Lazio, Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan have risen to prominence over the last few seasons.

While the Milan clubs are yet to stamp their authority in this new era, the likes of Napoli, Roma and Lazio have remained consistently in and around the top 4 for the past few seasons.

Juventus have made a flying start to the season, with their best points haul after the first 6 games since 1930. Napoli, on the other hand, have also made quite an impressive start sitting only 3 points behind the Turin club. This clash between two master tacticians Allegri and Ancellotti will be one to savour with everything to play for.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus has forced Allegri to rethink how to set his team up. Although against this Napoli team it is expected that the Italian will set up in a 4-3-1-2 formation.

This formation relies heavily on Dybala, who with his intelligent movement and passing can play pinpoint passes into the feet of either Mandzukic or Ronaldo. The interplay between the two forwards can then open up spaces for a shot or late runs into the box by the likes of Khedira and Matuidi.

Moreover, the runs from Alex Sandro and Joao Cancelo will provide more options down the flanks and Napoli need to ensure that they cut off supply from the byline.

Napoli have started well under Ancelotti

Ancelotti, on the other hand, will try utilising Allan by making him press Pjanic/Can high up the pitch and forcing them to play backwards. This will allow the likes of Insigne, Mertens and Callejon to remain high up the pitch and force the Juve players into mistakes.

This will also force Juve's fullbacks on the defensive and thus mitigate their impact going forward. Furthermore, the key for Napoli going forward will be to ensure they can get their front 3 in as many 1v1 situations with the Juventus backline. They certainly possess the quality in midfield, the question is whether the likes of Hamsik, Zielinski and Allan can step up on this massive occasion.

I expect this to be a feisty high scoring encounter ending in a draw. Both teams have quality on the break and will play with a lot of energy given what is at stake. This battle between two master tacticians is one the entire world will be tuned into.

Probable lineup for Juventus:

Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Benatia, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic/Can, Matuidi; Dybala; Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

Probable line up for Napoli:

Ospina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Rui; Allan, Hamsik, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.