Serie A 2018/19: Top goalscorers this season

Nurein Ahmed FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 791 // 27 Dec 2018, 18:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A

For the first time in Italian top flight football, matches were played on Boxing Day. The Serie A adopted Premier League's festive tradition after noticing a high level of attendances. They carried out a successful pilot last year in Serie B before implementing the same on Serie A.

While attendances did not disappoint, there was no shortage of quality either. Napoli and Juventus both dropped points, but it was the latter that avoided defeat to move nine points clear at the summit.

Serie A has some exceptional strikers and here we take a look at who makes the top five list at the end of Matchweek 18?

#5 Mauro Icardi, Duvan Zapata and Francesco Caputo (All on 9 goals each)

Inter Milan needed a late winner to beat Napoli in a highly contentious encounter at the Giuseppe Meazza. Mauro Icardi, Inter's top scorer failed to add to his nine league goals, but he went very close in the opening seconds of the match when he went for goal straight from kick-off and needed a late intervention from Napoli's goalkeeper and crossbar to keep his effort out. Icardi's inability to find the net did not impact Inter as they managed to clinch all three points when substitute Lautaro Martinez scored in the injury-time.

Elsewhere in Bergamo, Atalanta's Duvan Zapata scored twice against the champions Juventus to take his tally to nine goals. The Colombian scored either side of the half and had also three assists to his name this season.

Francesco Caputo's Empoli suffered an absolute hammering at the hands of Torino on Boxing Day. The 31-year-old has scored an impressive nine goals this season but was unable to add to his goal account as his side were beaten 3-0.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement