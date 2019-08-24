×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serie A 2019-20, Matchday 1 preview: Napoli, Milan and champions Juventus on the road; Inter and Roma at home

Bhargav Hazarika
ANALYST
Preview
84   //    24 Aug 2019, 17:29 IST

The 88th season of the Italian Serie A kicks off this weekend. Brescia and Lecce return to the Serie A after an absence of 8 and 7 seasons respectively, while Hellas Verona are back in the top flight after a season's absence.

Here is where the top teams open their respective campaigns.

Juventus

Juventus FC
Juventus FC

Eight-time defending champions Juventus begin their campaign for a record-extending 36th Serie A title away at Parma on the opening day of the 2019-20 season.

This would be Juventus' first competitive game under new coach Maurizio Sarri, who will be absent from the game due to a bout of pneumonia.

Juventus have won 14 of their 32 Serie A meetings with Parma (losing eight and drawing 10), which includes five wins at the Ennio Tardini where they won 2-1 last season.

The Bianconeri are on a five-match winless run in the league since sealing their eighth straight Scudetto.

SSC Napoli

SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli

Last season's runner-up SSC Napoli are also on the road, away at ACF Fiorentina. The Partenopei are winless in their last two visits to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, which includes a goalless draw last season.

Napoli haven't won at Fiorentina since a 1-0 victory in 2014-15.

Advertisement

In 26 Serie A meetings between the two clubs, Napoli have 14 wins (which includes 5 away wins), 4 losses and 8 draws.

AC Milan

AC Milan
AC Milan

18-time winners AC Milan, who missed out on a Champions League spot by a solitary point last season, travel to Udinese on the first day of the new Serie A season.

In 42 Serie A meetings between the two clubs, Milan have 23 wins, 11 losses and 8 draws. The Rossoneri won by a solitary goal in their visit to the Stadio Friuli last season, which was their 10th win at Udinese.

Internazionale

FC Internazionale
FC Internazionale

Another team that has won the Serie A 18 times, Milan's cross-town rivals Internazionale welcome newly-promoted Lecce to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in their first league match of the season.

The sides haven't met since a 4-1 home win for Inter in 2011-12.

The Nerazzurri have won 11 of their 18 Serie A matches against Lecce, losing 5 and drawing 4. Inter have won all 7 of their home games in the league against the southern club since a 0-1 home reverse in the 2000-01 season.

AS Roma

AS Roma
AS Roma

AS Roma open the season with a home game against Genoa. The Giallorossi have beaten the north-western club at home in each of the past 12 seasons.

During this period, the capital club have won 17 games, lost 5 and drawn 2 against the north western club. Last season, Roma beat Genoa 3-2 at home and drew 1-1 away.

Other games

Newly promoted Brescia travel to Cagliari. Another promoted team, Hellas Verona, back in the Serie A after just one season away, welcome Bologna to the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Atalanta are on the road at SPAL, Sampdoria play host to capital club SS Lazio, and Sassuolo are away at Torino.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Napoli Football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
Today PAR JUV 09:30 PM Parma vs Juventus
Tomorrow FIO NAP 12:15 AM Fiorentina vs Napoli
Tomorrow UDI MIL 09:30 PM Udinese vs Milan
26 Aug CAG BRE 12:15 AM Cagliari vs Brescia
26 Aug HEL BOL 12:15 AM Hellas Verona vs Bologna
26 Aug ROM GEN 12:15 AM Roma vs Genoa
26 Aug SAM LAZ 12:15 AM Sampdoria vs Lazio
26 Aug SPA ATA 12:15 AM SPAL vs Atalanta
26 Aug TOR SAS 12:15 AM Torino vs Sassuolo
27 Aug INT LEC 12:15 AM Internazionale vs Lecce
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us