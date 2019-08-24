Serie A 2019-20, Matchday 1 preview: Napoli, Milan and champions Juventus on the road; Inter and Roma at home

The 88th season of the Italian Serie A kicks off this weekend. Brescia and Lecce return to the Serie A after an absence of 8 and 7 seasons respectively, while Hellas Verona are back in the top flight after a season's absence.

Here is where the top teams open their respective campaigns.

Juventus

Eight-time defending champions Juventus begin their campaign for a record-extending 36th Serie A title away at Parma on the opening day of the 2019-20 season.

This would be Juventus' first competitive game under new coach Maurizio Sarri, who will be absent from the game due to a bout of pneumonia.

Juventus have won 14 of their 32 Serie A meetings with Parma (losing eight and drawing 10), which includes five wins at the Ennio Tardini where they won 2-1 last season.

The Bianconeri are on a five-match winless run in the league since sealing their eighth straight Scudetto.

SSC Napoli

Last season's runner-up SSC Napoli are also on the road, away at ACF Fiorentina. The Partenopei are winless in their last two visits to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, which includes a goalless draw last season.

Napoli haven't won at Fiorentina since a 1-0 victory in 2014-15.

In 26 Serie A meetings between the two clubs, Napoli have 14 wins (which includes 5 away wins), 4 losses and 8 draws.

AC Milan

18-time winners AC Milan, who missed out on a Champions League spot by a solitary point last season, travel to Udinese on the first day of the new Serie A season.

In 42 Serie A meetings between the two clubs, Milan have 23 wins, 11 losses and 8 draws. The Rossoneri won by a solitary goal in their visit to the Stadio Friuli last season, which was their 10th win at Udinese.

Internazionale

Another team that has won the Serie A 18 times, Milan's cross-town rivals Internazionale welcome newly-promoted Lecce to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in their first league match of the season.

The sides haven't met since a 4-1 home win for Inter in 2011-12.

The Nerazzurri have won 11 of their 18 Serie A matches against Lecce, losing 5 and drawing 4. Inter have won all 7 of their home games in the league against the southern club since a 0-1 home reverse in the 2000-01 season.

AS Roma

AS Roma open the season with a home game against Genoa. The Giallorossi have beaten the north-western club at home in each of the past 12 seasons.

During this period, the capital club have won 17 games, lost 5 and drawn 2 against the north western club. Last season, Roma beat Genoa 3-2 at home and drew 1-1 away.

Other games

Newly promoted Brescia travel to Cagliari. Another promoted team, Hellas Verona, back in the Serie A after just one season away, welcome Bologna to the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Atalanta are on the road at SPAL, Sampdoria play host to capital club SS Lazio, and Sassuolo are away at Torino.