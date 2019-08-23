Serie A 2018/19: 3 ways Inter Milan could lineup this season under Antonio Conte

Varun Nair

Juventus v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

A wind of change has stuck upon the Nerazzurri this season. The 2009/10 Italian treble winners now see themselves with a new man at the helm, Antonio Conte, after an average couple of seasons under Luciano Spalleti.

There is also a sense of change in scenery at the San Siro with Inter bringing in six new first-team players into the squad. The departure of Ivan Perisic and Juan Miranda has left a big void at the Nerazzurri core.

Their go-to man for the last 6 years or so, Mauro Icardi, finds himself on the edge of the team with Conte looking to let go of the striker. A similar fate had seen Radja Nainaggolan moving back to Cagliari on loan after being informed of not being in Conte's plans for the season.

After almost a decade long dominance by the Bianconeri, this Serie A season appears to be the most challenging for the defending champions with Napoli and Inter Milan looking very likely to challenge the Turin giants.

Let's take a look a how Inter Milan can lineup in the Serie A this season:

#3 3-5-1-1

Inter lined up in the 3-5-1-1 formation against Valencia during pre-season friendly

The hallmark of an Antonio Conte team is the presence of a back three in defence. The Italian has used this tactic throughout his time in Juventus, Italy and at Chelsea. The 3-5-1-1 will be the least likely formation, of the three mentioned here, that is going to be used by the Italian. Inter Milan had employed this formation in their final International Champions Cup fixture against Valencia.

The defence will be marshalled by Diego Godin in the centre with Steven de Vrij and Milan Skriniar on either side. Danilo D'Ambrosio's versatility could see himself being used as one of the deputies for the three or at either flank.

The two most important positions in the Conte system is the wing-back roles. They provide the attacking width to the system. Kwadwo Asamoah is expected to reprise the left-wing-back role he played under Conte at Juventus while new signing Valentino Lazaro is likely to be used on the opposite flank.

The heart of the midfield could see Marcelo Brozovic being stationed at the base. New signings Nico Barella and Stefan Sensi have been used on either side during the pre-season but the return of Matias Vecino from could see Conte opting for the Uruguayan to provide more grit and aggression to his midfield.

Upfront, Lautaro Marinez could play just behind the striker. The Argentine's quickness and movement of the ball could play as the perfect foil for the newly acquired Romelu Lukaku, who is sure to lead the attack. The rumours of Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United could see Sanchez fitting into that role if Inter can find an agreement with the Manchester club.

