"Serie A is tougher to score goals in than La Liga and Premier League", says Cristiano Ronaldo

SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that it is tougher to score goals in Serie A than in the La Liga and the Premier League.

The 34-year-old also said that he doesn't miss Spain and is enjoying his life in Italy.

In case you didn't know..

Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Spain in 2009, was the most important player in the Real Madrid squad where he racked up 450 goals in 438 games in all competitions. The forward helped Madrid win four Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles.

After spending nine successful seasons in the Spanish capital, Ronaldo joined Juventus in search of a new challenge. The Portuguese superstar has scored only 21 goals in 35 matches with Juventus, which is quite remarkable as it is his first season in Italy.

The heart of the matter

The Portugal legend was quoted as saying by Marca:

In my opinion, in the Italian League it is more difficult to score than in the Spanish League, the Spanish League is more open, the teams risk more, the priority here is to defend well and then attack, in Spain it is not like that, it is always open game , almost all the teams.

I also played in England for five years and I think the league in which it is more difficult to score is the Italian one "

When asked whether he missed Spain or not, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner responded:

I do not miss Spain or Portugal, things are as they are, obviously I left a lot of friends, I left a great club, I left a club that gave me a lot of love, people, friends ...

The forward further added:

But I do not miss the country itself because I have the same here, it has not been difficult for me, everything has been very intense, interesting, different but I have adapted well.

What's next?

Juventus will lock horns with Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the Round of 16, in which they have to overcome a 2 goal deficit.

Ronaldo will play an important role in the Bianconeri's game against the Spanish giants.

