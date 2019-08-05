Serie A: Juventus' Transfer Window Review

Juventus have had transfer dealings with over twenty players.

The Old Lady has made their intentions known: They want to win the biggest competition in all of Europe - The UEFA Champions League.

Juventus have had a very busy transfer window, having bought, sold, and released more than 20 players in total. In addition to the playing staff, the Italian giants have brought Maurizio Sarri and his Sarri-ball philosophy to Turin.

The last time the Bianconeri won the Champions League, their new star signing Matthijs de Ligt was not yet born. Ever since 1996, they have failed to achieve those heights again, and it has been a stain on the illustrious history of the mega-club.

Perhaps this will be the season the Juventini will reintroduce Europe's most coveted football trophy to their cabinet again. Pundits and fans alike have marveled at how much the Turin giants have invested into bringing in the best of players, especially Cristiano Ronaldo. Only time will tell just how effective these decisions are.

Let's do a review of Juventus' extra-busy summer transfer window.

#4 Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Buffon is back in Turin.

41-year-old Gianluigi Buffon made the decision not to renew his contract with the Parisians after a year of playing in France. While well past his prime, Buffon remains a world-class goalkeeper who has been a major part of Juventus' successes in the last decade. While he may play second fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny, his time with the Bianconeri is definitely not over.

Emil Audero finished the season with fellow Serie A team Sampdoria where he went on loan. The 22-year-old goalkeeper received a lot of game time with his loan club, garnering 36 appearances last season. Sampdoria decided to snap up the youngster from Juventus for €20 million and he has already joined up with his new teammates.

