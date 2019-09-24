Serie A Matchday 5 Preview: Inter Milan look to extend perfect start to the season against Lazio, defending champs Juve on the road at Brescia | Serie A 2019/20

Romelu Lukaku scored for Inter on his Milan derby debut

On the fifth matchday of the 2019-20 Serie A season, league leaders Inter Milan would look to extend their perfect start to the season against Lazio at home while defending champions Juventus are away at Brescia.

After four matchdays, Inter, Juventus, and Roma are the three unbeaten clubs in Italian top flight.

Here is a brief preview of the Matchday-5 games for the top-two in Serie A.

Inter Milan

Lukaku celebrates his goal for Inter in the Milan Derby

Playing their 104th consecutive season in the Italian top-flight, 18-time champions Inter have won their opening 4 games of a Serie A season for the third time in the last five years.

The only club never to have been relegated from Serie A opened their 2019-20 campaign with a 4-0 home win over Lecce. Inter beat Lecce 1-0 in their first away of the season on matchday 2 and followed up with another solitary goal win at home against Udinese and a 2-0 win in the 224th Milan Derby.

On matchday 5, Inter welcome Lazio to the Estadio San Siro. In 152 previous games between the two clubs, Inter have triumphed on 63 occasions and lost 36 times. Inter did the 'double' over Lazio last season and but have lost three of their last seven home games against the capital club.

A win over Lazio would mark only the third instance of Inter winning their opening 5 games of the seasons (also 1966-67 and 2016-17). It would make coach Antonio Conte the first man to win his first five games in charge of Inter. Coach Conte has a full contingent of players to choose from, as Inter have no injuries or suspensions going into the game against Lazio.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile has been involved in five of the six goals (four goals and an assist) that his club have scored so far this campaign.

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Juventus' 2-1 home win over Hellas Verona on matchday 4

The eight-time defending champions travel to Brescia on matchday 5, after opening the season with three wins and a draw to sit two points behind table toppers Inter.

In 27 previous Serie A meetings with Bresica, Juventus have won 27 times and have lost just 4 times. This would be the first meeting between the two clubs since the 2010-11 season when Juventus won 2-1 at home and drew 1-1 at the Maria Rigamonti.

Brescia haven't beaten the 35-time Serie A champions in 3 home games since a 2-0 win in the 2002-03 season. Juventus have won on 9 occasions in 23 visits to the northern Italian club.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not in Juventus' 20-man squad for the trip to the Maria Rigamonti due to 'slight fatigue in the adductor'. Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, and Douglas Costa continue to remain sidelined due to injuries. Wojciech Szczesny is expected to be back in goal after Gianluigi Buffon featured in the 2-1 win over Hellas Verona.