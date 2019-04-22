Juventus to hold a meeting to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo future, Manchester City to pay €120 million for top Juventus target and more Serie A news: 22 April 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.11K // 22 Apr 2019, 11:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Juventus to hold a summit to discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future

The Old Lady have reportedly scheduled a summit to talk about Ronaldo's future at the club. Juventus was eliminated from the Champions League quarterfinal after Ajax beat them on away goals. It was the first time for Cristiano Ronaldo to not qualify for the semifinal of the competition since 2009/10 season.

The former Real Madrid megastar scored in both of Juventus's quarterfinals tie against Ajax but, his goals were not enough for his team to progress. The 34-year-old will soon meet with Juventus President Andrea Agnelli to talk about his future at the club. However, the player does not intend to depart from the Italian side earlier than expected.

Manchester City set to pay Joao Felix's release clause

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to trigger Joao Felix's clause. The Portuguese starlet has been dubbed as the new Cristiano Ronaldo and his release clause stands at a massive €120 million. He has been heavily linked with Juventus and Benfica even rejected €75 million offer for the starlet from the Old Lady.

Felix has been Benfica's most promising player and has become a regular for the club despite just 19 years old. He is currently the youngest player to score a hattrick in the Europa League. Juventus seem to have the upper hand over the Portuguese star due to their excellent relationship with Felix's agent Jorge Mendes.

However, Manchester City are now ready to pay Felix's staggering €120 million clause and Juventus might lose out on the youngster if they do not act quickly.

Inter ultras slam Mauro Icardi

The Inter faithful has released their press release after Inter shared a point with AS Roma in their latest Serie A clash. The fans seemed disappointed with Icardi and made a very sca statement about the player.

"Assuming that we are sorry for all the missed hunchbacks that populate the rest of San Siro and whistle against our consistency only because they are hungry for victory, we don't move an inch. That little man who wears "the number 9" does not deserve Inter , because he has not shown even the minimum of professional correctness that any "employee of a company" should demonstrate expressing respect for the shirt, for the public that believes in it or at least for the company he works for," The Curva Nord stated.

"It is our certainty that "the number 9" cannot be a figure on which to build a group that can constitute the future we all hope for; a future that in our opinion cannot and must never pass through victory at all costs but through a team and a company that shows respect for the colors they represent and always gives everything for Inter, we ask for nothing else. We can say if in other European league what is happening on our stands could happen but the question we ask ourselves is: “have you ever seen players in other championships pretend to be injured, refuse to play, grin before their team's defeats and leave the group for months then imposing their return through lawyers?"

Does Icardi have a future with the Nerazzurri?