Juventus offer Dybala + €60 million for Salah, Napoli star to replace Varane and more Serie A news: 24 March 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
1.11K   //    24 Mar 2019, 12:18 IST

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! There are many interesting stories to read as the next transfer window draws closer. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Cagliari president confirms Maurizio Sarri's interest in Barella

Italy v Finland - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier
Italy v Finland - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has revealed about star player Nicolo Barella's recent situation at the club. Barella has been the backbone at the center of the park for the Serie outfit this season.

He has started nearly every matches for Cagliari despite being only 22 years old and has drawn numerous interests from European giants including Napoli and Chelsea.

However, Guilini stated that the starlet was not even close to being sold in January. The president also believed that Barella is worth much more than €50 million and hoped that the player wants to continue playing with his club.

"He was not close to being sold in the January transfer market. I do not know what his future is but I think he is a player who can still grow a lot. We hope he continues to do so with our shirt," he said.

"Barella's evaluation? You do the evaluations and I see that you write it often in the newspapers. 50 million? Maybe even a little bit more since next year it will be the anniversary of a century of his favourite team [Cagliari].

"De Laurentiis? I cannot deny that he asked me for Barella. The interest of Napoli was concrete in January. If Sarri wants him too? Yes," Giulini concluded.

Barella is known for his agility and defensive skills. He has amassed an average of 2.9 tackles per game and has involved in 2 goals for Cagliari so far.


