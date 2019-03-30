×
Juventus on red alert as Real Madrid find Kroos replacement, Atletico Madrid legend reveals Inter will buy Griezmann and more Serie A news: 30 March 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
1.99K   //    30 Mar 2019, 10:23 IST

Inter will snap Antoine Griezmann to replace Mauro Icardi
Inter will snap Antoine Griezmann to replace Mauro Icardi

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Lautaro Martinez's agent reveals his client's stance on future

Lautaro Martinez in action against AC Milan in Serie A
Lautaro Martinez in action against AC Milan in Serie A

The Argentinian starlet's agent Beto Yaque has stated that his client remains keen to build his future at Inter. Beto also believed that his client is good enough to pair alongside Mauro Icardi at the front.

"His future is Inter and Argentina. Recovery times? Actually I still can't tell, tomorrow morning we will meet and will certainly be evaluated all these days in training," he said.

"Icardi-Lautaro? It will be up to the coach to decide who will play. I personally maintain that the two players can safely play together.

"The relationship with his coach has always been good, as with his companions.

 The agent also reveals Martinez's role and situations at the Argentina national team.

"Alongside Dybala for Argentina? It was an atypical match, I think it's early to be able to evaluate and get an idea. But both are highly experienced players, we need to see them together again," he concluded.

Lautaro has been a rising star on Inter's side this season. He has given the task to replace problematic Icardi and has done well so far. The 21-year-old has scored 6 league goals coupled with further 2 assists despite he has only started 10 times for Luciano Spaletti's side.

The Argentinian would undoubtedly be the club's main long-term project as the Italian giant already bought the starlet for a somewhat sizeable €23 million last year.


Diartano Christian
ANALYST
