×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serie A news: Antonio Conte set to be announced as new Inter Milan coach

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
100   //    21 May 2019, 01:05 IST

Empoli FC Training Session
Empoli FC Training Session

What's the story?

According to reports, Antonio Conte has agreed to join Inter Milan as the club's coach. The manager was sacked from Chelsea at the end of the 2017/18 season after a poor finish in the Premier League and various other disputes.

In case you didn't know...

The Italian has great experience in Serie A having previously managed Juventus and Atalanta. He also won a couple of trophies during his time with Juve. After leaving Turin, the 49-year-old went on to manage the Italian national team before Chelsea appointed him as the new manager.

In his first season in-charge, Conte guided the Blues to the Premier League title. They finished with 93 points and won 30 matches.

However, the lack of summer signings and control resulted in a dispute between the manager and the board. After a poor second season which saw Chelsea finish outside of the top four, Conte was sacked.

The heart of the matter

With one more match to play in the Serie A, Inter Milan are set to finish in Champions League qualification spots. There have been rumours surrounding Luciano Spalletti's future and the possibility that he might depart from the club.

The latest is that Conte could sign either a three or four year deal with the Milan side.

The Italian had previously worked with Inter Milan's CEO, Beppe Marotta. Both were at Juventus and they saw the Old Lady win three consecutive Serie A titles. Once again, Juventus dominated the domestic league this season.

Hopefully, with an experienced manager like Conte, Inter Milan can start challenging for more trophies and disrupt the dominance of Juve.

What's next?

It remains to be seen when Conte will be unveiled, but it is highly likely that he is already on his way to taking charge and preparing for the next season.

Tags:
Inter Milan Football Antonio Conte
Advertisement
Seria A News: Antonio Conte set to become Inter Milan manager
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer News: Star defender extends contract, dealing a blow to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Cagliari v Inter Milan: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan v Lazio Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Inter Milan and Lazio Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United ready to pay world-record fee to replace Juventus target, Jose Mourinho keen to bring Barcelona star back to Inter and more Serie A news: 1 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
5 Inter Milan players who impressed the most in the 2018-19 Italian Serie A season
RELATED STORY
Mauro Icardi and Inter Milan: A breakdown in communication or a one-sided love story?
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan news: Mauro Icardi refuses to play after being stripped of the captaincy
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan: 7 Possible signings this summer
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Juventus offer Dybala + €20m for Inter star, Real Madrid 'seriously interested' in €150m midfielder and more: March 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us