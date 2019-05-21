Serie A news: Antonio Conte set to be announced as new Inter Milan coach

Empoli FC Training Session

What's the story?

According to reports, Antonio Conte has agreed to join Inter Milan as the club's coach. The manager was sacked from Chelsea at the end of the 2017/18 season after a poor finish in the Premier League and various other disputes.

In case you didn't know...

The Italian has great experience in Serie A having previously managed Juventus and Atalanta. He also won a couple of trophies during his time with Juve. After leaving Turin, the 49-year-old went on to manage the Italian national team before Chelsea appointed him as the new manager.

In his first season in-charge, Conte guided the Blues to the Premier League title. They finished with 93 points and won 30 matches.

However, the lack of summer signings and control resulted in a dispute between the manager and the board. After a poor second season which saw Chelsea finish outside of the top four, Conte was sacked.

The heart of the matter

With one more match to play in the Serie A, Inter Milan are set to finish in Champions League qualification spots. There have been rumours surrounding Luciano Spalletti's future and the possibility that he might depart from the club.

The latest is that Conte could sign either a three or four year deal with the Milan side.

Antonio Conte set to replace Luciano Spalletti as Inter manager | By @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/u8RmMsconm — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) May 20, 2019

The Italian had previously worked with Inter Milan's CEO, Beppe Marotta. Both were at Juventus and they saw the Old Lady win three consecutive Serie A titles. Once again, Juventus dominated the domestic league this season.

Hopefully, with an experienced manager like Conte, Inter Milan can start challenging for more trophies and disrupt the dominance of Juve.

What's next?

It remains to be seen when Conte will be unveiled, but it is highly likely that he is already on his way to taking charge and preparing for the next season.