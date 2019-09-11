Serie A News: Former Inter Milan forward Andy van der Meyde believes Romelu Lukaku can 'easily' outscore Cristiano Ronaldo in the league

FC Internazionale v US Lecce - Serie A

Former Inter Milan forward Andy van der Meyde has backed the club's new striker Romelu Lukaku to 'easily' outscore Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo in the Serie A this season.

Lukaku ended his two-year association with Manchester United by making a switch to Inter for a fee of around £73 million over the summer.

The 26-year-old striker left Old Trafford, having netted 42 goals in 96 games for the Red Devils after joining the club from Everton in 2017.

Last season, the Belgium international only managed 12 goals in the Premier League, which was far from Ronaldo's tally of 21 in the Serie A.

Lukaku has, however, kickstarted the new campaign with two goals in two league games, while Ronaldo has scored one goal from two appearances this campaign.

Despite Lukaku's dip in form last season, Van der Meyde has backed the Belgian to shine in the Italian top-flight and has claimed that the former Manchester United striker will easily score more goals than Ronaldo.

Speaking in an interview with Juvenews.eu, the Dutchman said,

"Lukaku is a fan of Italian football and I think he's made for this competition. He is strong and can score many goals. He has a very powerful physical structure and this will put all Italian defences in crisis.

"Lukaku can easily beat Ronaldo. He has always shown that he knows how to score wherever he has played, he is a pure centre-forward, while Cristiano plays most of the time out wide."

New Inter boss Antonio Conte has made a series of strong summer signings to bolster his squad over the summer as the Nerazzurri attempt to end Juventus' dominance in the league.