Serie A News: Hirving Lozano reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed him to Italy during his league debut for Napoli

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

What's the story?

Napoli summer signing Hirving Lozano has revealed how Cristiano Ronaldo welcomed him to the Serie A during his debut for the club last weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Lozano made an immediate impact on his debut for Napoli, scoring in the second half of their unfortunate 4-3 defeat to Juventus last Saturday.

The Mexico international, who left PSV Eindhoven to join Napoli in the summer after tallying 40 goals and 23 assists in 79 appearances over two seasons with the Dutch outfit, is expected to make a positive impact for his new employers.

In making his Serie A debut, he became only the fifth Mexican to play in the Italian top-flight after Miguel Layun, Rafa Marquez, Hector Moreno, and Carlos Salcedo.

His goal against Juventus is not the first time Lozano netted on his debut as the winger also scored in his first game for Pachuca and PSV, as well as on his competitive international debut for Mexico.

The 24-year-old star also netted on his Champions League debut with PSV and his FIFA World Cup debut for Mexico in Russia last summer.

The heart of the matter

Lozano has now revealed what Ronaldo, who moved to the Serie A from Real Madrid last summer, said to him after he scored his debut goal for Napoli against Juventus.

Speaking to TUDN, he recalled,

"After their last goal, he approached me and congratulated me. He welcomed me to Italy.

"It was something very nice, he is a spectacular player, out of this world. It was something very nice."

The Mexico international added,

"I really enjoyed the game because the team played very well and also for playing against great players, not only Cristiano."

What's next?

Lozano is expected to feature in Mexico's clashes against the USA and Argentina during the ongoing international break.