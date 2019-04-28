Juventus news: Inter fans mock the Old Lady for Champions League exit during Derby d'Italia

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Despite having recently won the Serie A, Juventus were ruthlessly mocked for their Champions League exit by Inter Milan fans who were present during the Nerazzurri's 1-1 draw with the Italian champions on Saturday.

In case you didn't know...

The Old Lady travelled to the San Siro after having won their eighth consecutive domestic league title last week. Third-placed Inter Milan went into the game with the hopes of securing a crucial three points to fend off Roma and rivals AC Milan in the race for a top-four finish.

The hosts took the early lead courtesy of a spectacular Radja Nainggolan volley but Cristiano Ronaldo's 600th career goal, in the second half, prevented Inter from taking all three points. The goal was the 34-year-old's 27th in all competitions so far this season.

The former Real Madrid star, who was brought to Juventus last summer for the purpose of strengthening the club's Champions League credentials, was predictably influential in Europe's elite competition.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner singlehandedly fired the side to the quarter-finals of the competition by scoring a phenomenal hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16, overturning a 2-goal deficit.

Juventus' journey, however, came to an end when they suffered a shock defeat to Ajax in the quarter-final stage.

The heart of the matter

Prior to the game, Inter fans were seen mocking Juventus by holding up a giant mosaic that read 'game over' in reference to the Italian champions' shock elimination from the Champions League.

Home fans were also seen holding cardboard cut-outs of a cleaning product called Ajax with features added in to make them look like Champions League trophies.

The Old Lady had succumbed to a 3-2 aggregate loss to the Dutch giants earlier this month, ending their journey in Europe.

What's next?

While Juventus are scheduled to face Torino next weekend, Inter Milan will lock horns with Udinese.