Serie A News: Juventus receive boost in chase for Real Madrid star, Old Lady offer player+cash for Manchester United target and more: 5 April, 2019

Zidane could lose his star to Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Keylor Navas admits he will leave if Zidane tells him to

The Real Madrid shot-stopper has revealed that he will leave Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane does not want him anymore, thus giving a boost to his suitors Juventus.

"If the coach tells me, that's what I'm going to do, but I have a contract and my present at Real Madrid", he said.

"I will always try to give my best and convince the coach that I should play.

"I have a contract and I want to be here, but let's see what happens. Let's focus on finishing the season well."

The returning Los Blancos manager is currently facing a dilemma regarding who to make the club's number one goalkeeping choice next season between Navas and Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid paid €35 million for the former Chelsea goalkeeper last summer and Los Blancos president Florentino Perez would surely want Zidane to consider the Belgian in the starting line-up.

Juventus have been linked with Navas for some time and Turin could be the Costa Rican's favourite destination if he decides to leave the Bernabeu.

Juventus ready to include star midfielder to sign Manchester United target

Juventus are prepared to include Ricardo Orsolini as part of the deal to sign Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa or Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a report in Italy.

Both players are valued at the region of €70 million and have been on the radar of several European heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, Manchester United and PSG.

On the other hand, Orsolini has seen some success during his loan spell at Bologna. The Rossoblu have an option to make his move permanent for €7 million but Juve can take him back anytime, owing to his €14 million buy-back clause.

The 22-year-old can play in various offensive positions and could serve as a replacement for Chiesa or Zaniolo. He has been in scintillating form recently as he has been directly involved in 4 goals in his last 5 matches for Bologna.

Hence, Fiorentina and Roma might be interested in Orsolini in a player plus cash deal if Chiesa or Zaniolo decide to join Juventus.

Juventus target clarifies his summer transfer comment

The Argentine cast a doubt over his future after the match against Fiorentina by saying that he will meet Roma's representatives.

"I'll meet representatives of Roma but I don't know what will happen," Zaniolo said.

The 19-year-old has been one of the hottest properties in the transfer market in recent months.

Zaniolo has attracted interest from some several European giants due to his excellent displays in both the Serie A and the Champions League.

However, Zaniolo, who has been linked with Juventus, Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich, was swift to clarify his previous comment.

"My words were misunderstood last night", he said via an Instagram post.

"It's important for me to clarify my thoughts: I am a player of Roma and a professional who likes to deliver on the pitch.

"I've always thought about my team the targets of the club. Then there are other professionals like my agent and the representatives of the club who will handle this situation in the best way.

"Come on Roma, let's take on Samp now!"

