×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serie A News: Juventus receive boost in chase for Real Madrid star, Old Lady offer player+cash for Manchester United target and more: 5 April, 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
377   //    05 Apr 2019, 09:59 IST

Zidane could lose his star to Juventus
Zidane could lose his star to Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Keylor Navas admits he will leave if Zidane tells him to

The Real Madrid shot-stopper has revealed that he will leave Real Madrid if Zinedine Zidane does not want him anymore, thus giving a boost to his suitors Juventus

"If the coach tells me, that's what I'm going to do, but I have a contract and my present at Real Madrid", he said.

"I will always try to give my best and convince the coach that I should play.

"I have a contract and I want to be here, but let's see what happens. Let's focus on finishing the season well."

The returning Los Blancos manager is currently facing a dilemma regarding who to make the club's number one goalkeeping choice next season between Navas and Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid paid €35 million for the former Chelsea goalkeeper last summer and Los Blancos president Florentino Perez would surely want Zidane to consider the Belgian in the starting line-up.

Juventus have been linked with Navas for some time and Turin could be the Costa Rican's favourite destination if he decides to leave the Bernabeu.

Juventus ready to include star midfielder to sign Manchester United target

Juventus are prepared to include Ricardo Orsolini as part of the deal to sign Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa or Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, according to a report in Italy.

Advertisement

Both players are valued at the region of €70 million and have been on the radar of several European heavyweights such as Bayern Munich, Manchester United and PSG.

On the other hand, Orsolini has seen some success during his loan spell at Bologna. The Rossoblu have an option to make his move permanent for €7 million but Juve can take him back anytime, owing to his €14 million buy-back clause.

The 22-year-old can play in various offensive positions and could serve as a replacement for Chiesa or Zaniolo. He has been in scintillating form recently as he has been directly involved in 4 goals in his last 5 matches for Bologna.

Hence, Fiorentina and Roma might be interested in Orsolini in a player plus cash deal if Chiesa or Zaniolo decide to join Juventus.

Juventus target clarifies his summer transfer comment

The Argentine cast a doubt over his future after the match against Fiorentina by saying that he will meet Roma's representatives.

"I'll meet representatives of Roma but I don't know what will happen," Zaniolo said

The 19-year-old has been one of the hottest properties in the transfer market in recent months.

Zaniolo has attracted interest from some several European giants due to his excellent displays in both the Serie A and the Champions League.

However, Zaniolo, who has been linked with Juventus, Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich, was swift to clarify his previous comment.

"My words were misunderstood last night", he said via an Instagram post.

"It's important for me to clarify my thoughts: I am a player of Roma and a professional who likes to deliver on the pitch.

"I've always thought about my team the targets of the club. Then there are other professionals like my agent and the representatives of the club who will handle this situation in the best way.

"Come on Roma, let's take on Samp now!"


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Football Keylor Navas Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Juventus offer Douglas Costa for Premier League star, blow to Juve as target inches closer to Real Madrid and more Serie A news: 2 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want to sell 3 star players to Juventus, Juventus move for Manchester United €60 M target and more Serie A news: 21 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid readying player + cash deal for Juventus star, Inter believe Barcelona midfielder close to joining them and more Serie A news: 28 March, 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Dybala + €60 million for Salah, Napoli star to replace Varane and more Serie A news: 24 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A: Barcelona willing to offer Coutinho for Juventus's €130m star, Juve on alert as Real Madrid star 'considers' a move and more news: 3 April 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt gives a strong hint to join Juventus, Lazio midfielder revealed he wants Real Madrid to sign him and more Serie A news: 1 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus on red alert as Real Madrid find Kroos replacement, Atletico Madrid legend reveals Inter will buy Griezmann and more Serie A news: 30 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Manchester United prepare raid for 2 Juventus stars, PSG set colossal price for Juve target and more: March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester City ready to smash transfer record for Inter star, Juventus move for Chelsea star as Marcelo's alternative and more Serie A news: 25 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
FT MIL UDI
1 - 1
 Milan vs Udinese
FT CAG JUV
0 - 2
 Cagliari vs Juventus
FT EMP NAP
2 - 1
 Empoli vs Napoli
FT ROM FIO
2 - 2
 Roma vs Fiorentina
FT GEN INT
0 - 4
 Genoa vs Internazionale
FT SPA LAZ
1 - 0
 SPAL vs Lazio
FT FRO PAR
3 - 2
 Frosinone vs Parma
FT TOR SAM
2 - 1
 Torino vs Sampdoria
FT SAS CHI
4 - 0
 Sassuolo vs Chievo
FT ATA BOL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Bologna
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us