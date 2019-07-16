×
Serie A News: 'Maurizio Sarri betrayed us by joining Juventus,' says Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne

Rachel Syiemlieh
65   //    16 Jul 2019, 11:39 IST

Lorenzo Insigne
What's the story?

Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne has once again expressed his anger at former boss Maurizio Sarri's decision to move to arch-rivals Juventus, adding that it was a betrayal on the former Chelsea and Napoli manager's part.

In case you didn't know...

Before his move to the Premier League, Sarri was a much-respected manager at Napoli, having guided them to three consecutive top-three finishes in the Serie A. 

The Italian switched to the English outfit Chelsea in 2018 where he spent a brief but successful year. The 60-year-old's short stint at Stamford Bridge was marred with discontent as he struggled to bond with the London club's supporters.

However, by the end of the season, Sarri secured Champions League football for the Blues by guiding them to a third-place finish in the English top-flight and a title win in the Europa League.

After winning his first major title ever, Sarri risked the wrath of the Neapolitans by making a move to the Bianconeri this summer.

The heart of the matter

Insigne, who had already voiced his anger regarding the move, stood by his comments during a Q&A session on Monday.

He said: "I said it and I say it again, for us Neapolitans, that was a betrayal. Now we have to focus on ourselves and try to beat him. The Scudetto is a dream for all of us and we will try once more."

The winger's contract with Napoli runs until 2022 but he has been recently linked with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. The 28-year-old made 28 appearances in the Italian top-flight last season, netting ten goals to help the side to a second-place finish.

What's next?

Napoli are looking to break Juventus' monopoly over the league and are currently busy battling for reinforcements to strengthen their squad in time for the new season. The Serie A giants are scheduled to face Cremonese in a club friendly on July 24.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Napoli Football Insigne Lorenzo Maurizio Sarri
