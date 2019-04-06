×
Serie A news: Real Madrid receive boost in chase for €110m Serie A star, Premier League superstar willing to join Juventus and more: 6 April, 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
142   //    06 Apr 2019, 13:11 IST

Allegri's Juventus could be joined by De Gea from Manchester United
Allegri's Juventus could be joined by De Gea from Manchester United

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some really hot stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Inter agreed to part ways with Icardi amid Real Madrid interest

Inter Milan have reportedly agreed to sell Mauro Icardi in the summer transfer window. The report also states that the club want the Argentine to help them secure a Champions League spot for next season in exchange for the agreement.

Last season's top goalscorer in the Serie A is yet to secure a new contract with Inter. He has had numerous bust-ups with the club and many Inter faithful want him to depart at the end of the season. The under-fire 25-year-old has been targeted by several European giants such as Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Inter's pact to cut ties with the striker would serve as a huge boost for Icardi's suitors. However, Inter are not ready to let Icardi go for cheap as they demand no less than the striker's €110 million release clause from any potential suitors.

De Gea interested in joining Juventus amid PSG links

The Manchester United goalkeeper has been one of the most sought-after men in the transfer market in recent weeks. A recent report states that the shot-stopper views Juventus as an attractive destination.

However, PSG are also chasing the Spaniard and are even willing to fulfil his £350,000-a-week salary demands. Juventus have proven that they could also match De Gea's wage demands as the club have previously completed such lucrative deals with Aaron Ramsey and Cristiano Ronaldo, but Wojciech Szczesny's excellent form would hinder the move.

De Gea has arguably been Manchester United's best and most consistent player in recent seasons. The Red Devils faithful have labelled him as a hero at the club due to his impressive displays. Unfortunately, the 28-years-old's contract discussions with the English side have stalled due to United's reluctance to meet his massive wage demands.

Gattuso insists he will stay at AC Milan

Gennaro Gattuso's future has been under fire recently after a series of disappointing Serie A displays. Milan are yet to win a game since their derby defeat against Inter in mid-March and could lose their Champions League spot. However, Gattuso revealed that his future still lies with the San Siro outfit.

“I still have two years left on my contract, my future is at Milan,” he asserted.

He also commented on his upcoming match against league leader Juventus.

“I played with Allegri at Perugia, we won a League together. He’s the opposite of how I live this job.

“I remember never seeing him angry. Juve have already practically won the Scudetto, but the Bianconeri never give up.

“They’re a very good team, so we’ll need a great performance to bring home the points.”

Milan are currently fourth in the Serie A table, just one point ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta.

Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football David De Gea Mauro Emanuel Icardi Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
