×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serie A news: 'Ronaldo has replaced Allegri as motivating coach of Juventus', claims Napoli president

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
871   //    15 May 2019, 11:43 IST

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis believes that Cristiano Ronaldo has replaced Massimiliano Allegri in his role as a motivating coach at Juventus as the Portuguese forward does so much more in the dressing room than the manager.

In case you didn't know

Since his arrival in Turin, Ronaldo has established himself as an influential figure within the Bianconeri squad, with the players vouching as much.

The 34-year-old has helped the Old Lady to their eighth consecutive league title and was pivotal in the side's journey in the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid talisman single-handedly overturned Juventus' first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 stages of the European competition by netting a spectacular hat-trick. He, however, failed to inspire the club beyond the quarter-finals as they succumbed to a shock defeat at the hands of Ajax.

The heart of the matter

De Laurentiis believes Ronaldo's tendency to inspire and motivate has made him a bit like a coach in the Bianconeri team. Speaking at a forum organised by Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), he said,"Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong because he’s replaced his coach with his presence. What’s [Allegri] had to do this season?"

"The real motivator is Ronaldo, he’s the man of the dressing room. When I saw him play for his national team, I saw him sitting on the bench driving his team and shouting more than his Coach to make them win."

The Napoli chief added, "I couldn’t afford him: my parents taught me that you have to always work within your means. I don't have to prove anything to anyone because I’ve always been successful in my life, from the age of 25 when I made my first film."

What's next?

Juventus are next scheduled to face Atalanta in the Serie A on Sunday night.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Napoli Football Cristiano Ronaldo
Advertisement
Napoli v Juventus: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19 
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018/19, Napoli vs Juventus: 5 issues to watch out
RELATED STORY
Napoli vs Juventus Predicted Lineups - Serie A Predicted Lineups and more 
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Napoli 1-2 Juventus: 5 Hits and Flops  
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Juventus beat Napoli | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo controversially gets Napoli goalkeeper a red card
RELATED STORY
'Juventus should consider Dybala-Koulibaly swap', says former club president
RELATED STORY
Napoli 1-2 Juventus: Five talking points | Serie A 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Serie A: 5 hyped summer signings who are having a great season
RELATED STORY
Top Contenders for the Serie A Golden Boot: March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 36
FT ATA GEN
2 - 1
 Atalanta vs Genoa
FT CAG LAZ
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Lazio
FT FIO MIL
0 - 1
 Fiorentina vs Milan
FT TOR SAS
3 - 2
 Torino vs Sassuolo
FT SAM EMP
1 - 2
 Sampdoria vs Empoli
FT FRO UDI
1 - 3
 Frosinone vs Udinese
FT SPA NAP
1 - 2
 SPAL vs Napoli
FT ROM JUV
2 - 0
 Roma vs Juventus
FT BOL PAR
4 - 1
 Bologna vs Parma
FT INT CHI
2 - 0
 Internazionale vs Chievo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us