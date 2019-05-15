Serie A news: 'Ronaldo has replaced Allegri as motivating coach of Juventus', claims Napoli president

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 871 // 15 May 2019, 11:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Club de Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis believes that Cristiano Ronaldo has replaced Massimiliano Allegri in his role as a motivating coach at Juventus as the Portuguese forward does so much more in the dressing room than the manager.

In case you didn't know

Since his arrival in Turin, Ronaldo has established himself as an influential figure within the Bianconeri squad, with the players vouching as much.

The 34-year-old has helped the Old Lady to their eighth consecutive league title and was pivotal in the side's journey in the Champions League.

The former Real Madrid talisman single-handedly overturned Juventus' first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 stages of the European competition by netting a spectacular hat-trick. He, however, failed to inspire the club beyond the quarter-finals as they succumbed to a shock defeat at the hands of Ajax.

The heart of the matter

De Laurentiis believes Ronaldo's tendency to inspire and motivate has made him a bit like a coach in the Bianconeri team. Speaking at a forum organised by Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia), he said,"Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong because he’s replaced his coach with his presence. What’s [Allegri] had to do this season?"

"The real motivator is Ronaldo, he’s the man of the dressing room. When I saw him play for his national team, I saw him sitting on the bench driving his team and shouting more than his Coach to make them win."

The Napoli chief added, "I couldn’t afford him: my parents taught me that you have to always work within your means. I don't have to prove anything to anyone because I’ve always been successful in my life, from the age of 25 when I made my first film."

What's next?

Juventus are next scheduled to face Atalanta in the Serie A on Sunday night.