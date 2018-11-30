Serie A Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 14

Piatek will be eager to be among the goals in Gameweek 14

Serie A has been one of the more interesting leagues so far, this is expected to continue in Gameweek 14.

A popular cliché has it that “the more things change, the more they remain the same”. This is a perfect description of what Calcio A football has been this season.

Before the season kicked off, a lot of pundits had called Juventus as champions. This was further reinforced by the €100m arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. However, it was believed that certain teams like Inter Milan would mount a consistent challenge for the Scudetto.

State of affairs in Serie A ahead of Gameweek 14

This belief has not materialized. La Vecchia Signora (The Old Lady) have been near-untouchable with 12 wins and 37 points from the first 13 games.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Napoli has continued to play as they did under Maurizio Sarri. However, there has been a drop in intensity as Ancelotti looks to make the team evolve from Sarri-ball. Like all new projects, it has had its teething problems with the Gli Azzurri sitting second on the table, 8 points behind Juve.

Napoli's players are still adapting to Ancelotti's style

Following what was deemed a productive transfer splurge, Inter were being bigged up as title challengers. The team was quite poor in its first 4 games but have picked up since then. Luciano Spaletti’s men are 3rd, 1 point behind Napoli and 9 behind the Bianconeri.

AC Milan has been a stop-start side so far. The Rossoneri are under new ownership after the short-lived reign of mysterious Chinese millionaire Li Yonghong. A relatively quiet window was punctured by the arrivals of Gonzalo Higuain and Matteo Caldara in exchange for Leonardo Bonucci’s return to Juve.

The new-look Milan has been wildly inconsistent with just 6 wins from 13 games. However, they are currently fifth, a point behind Lazio which currently occupies the last UEFA Champions League slot.

What to expect in Gameweek 14 (All Odds are Courtesy of Bet 365)

#1 SPAL versus EMPOLI

This match between two teams who as expected, are in a relegation dogfight. Leonardo Semplici’s SPAL team has not been great at home; the Stadio Paolo Mazza, this season. They have only won 2 games out of 6.

Empoli has been abysmal away from home with 2 draws and 4 losses.

Prediction: 1X @ 1.40 odds

#2 AC FIORENTINA versus JUVENTUS

Milenkovic will be one to watch when Juve visits Florence

Both sets of fans have been at loggerheads since Roberto Baggio switched from the purple of Florence to the black & white of Turin. Federico Bernadeschi’s move last season only served to further inflame things.

Stefano Pioli’s Viola has been very decent at the Stadio Artemio Franchi with 4 wins and zero losses in 6 games. Max Allegri’s Bianconeri has been imperious on their travels with a 100% record of 6 wins from 6 games.

What happens when an irresistible force met an immovable object? The answer will be made clear on Saturday night.

Prediction: Both Teams to Score @ 2.00 odds

#3 U.C SAMPDORIA versus Bologna

Despite boasting of a decent attack, I Blucerchiati (The Blue-Hooped) as Sampdoria are known is 12th on the Serie A table. Marco Giampaolo will want his charges to light up Gameweek 14 as they host 18th placed Bologna at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.33 odds

#4 AC MILAN versus PARMA CALCIO

The Milanese will welcome this season’s surprise packages; newly-promoted Parma to the San Siro in Sunday’s opening Serie A game. Led by former Arsenal winger Gervinho, the Gialloblù (The Yellow and Blues) have been very decent away from home with 3 wins and 3 losses.

Goals are expected in this one, lots of it.

Prediction: Over 2.5 Goals @ 1.61 odds

Gervinho has been a man on fire this season

#5 FROSINONE versus CAGLIARI

This is one of the more intriguing Gameweek 14 ties. It pitches a Frosinone side winless at home this season against a Cagliari side yet to get a win on the road with 4 losses and 2 draws.

Prediction: Under 4.5 Goals @ 1.10 odds

#6 TORINO F.C versus GENOA

Turin’s lesser team has not torn up any trees so far as they currently sit in 11th place. Outspoken president Urbano Cairo has already started dropping hints about coach Walter Mazzarri’s future.

Coming up against a Genoa side 3 points and 3 places behind, Il Toro (The Bull) know they can get a win in this one if they are bullish about it

Prediction: 1 (Torino to win) @ 1.75 odds

#7 U.S SASSUOLO versus UDINESE

Sassuolo has been quietly impressive so far. Roberto De Zerbi has shaped his side to get the best out of talented forwards Marco Berardi, Khouma Babacar and Kevin Prince-Boateng.

They will be confident of getting a good result at home against a badly struggling Udinese side which sits in 16th, 1 point above 18th placed Bologna.

Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.30 odds

#8 CHIEVO VERONA versus S.S LAZIO

Bottom-placed Chievo will be dreaming again after a huge 0-0 draw away at Napoli in its last game. Domenico Di Carlo will be hoping his team can pull off similar against a 4th placed Lazio which has been inconsistent.

Prediction: Over 1.5 Goals @ 1.22 odds

Icardi will be eager for more goals against AS Roma

#9 AS ROMA versus INTER MILAN

The star match of Gameweek 14 sees a struggling Roma side host Inter. Eusebio Di Francesco’s men have been all over the place this season. This explains why they are currently occupying the 7th position on the log.

All eyes will be on Edin Dzeko and Mauro Icardi. The Bosnian has struggled with just 2 goals so far. On the other hand, Icardi has hit the net 7 times.

Prediction: Both Teams to Score @ 1.61 odds

#10 ATALANTA B.C versus SSC NAPOLI

Gameweek 14 ends on Monday at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. It sees an Atalanta side that has been decent at home with 3 wins in 6 games take on Napoli.

Ancelotti and his players will be well aware of falling too far behind Juventus. They will also be wary of their host’s attacking verve which has produced 25 goals in 13 games.

Prediction: Both Teams to Score @ 1.57 odds