Serie A Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 18

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Feature
57   //    24 Dec 2018, 18:50 IST

Ronaldo has been on fire in Serie A
Ronaldo has been on fire in Serie A

It promises to be another sizzling round of action in Serie A. Like the Premier League, the Italian top-flight will also not be observing the traditional Christmas break.

This is great news for followers of the league as well as avid bettors.

As expected, Juventus remains well ahead of the chasing pack. Currently, Max Allegri's side is 8 points ahead of Napoli. Alongside PSG and Liverpool, they remain the only unbeaten side in Europe's top 5 leagues.

Review of Gameweek 17

Lazio kicked off with a 3-1 home win over Cagliari while Napoli struggled to beat SPAL 1-0. Empoli lost 2-4 at home to Sampdoria as Sassuolo played a 1-1 draw with Torino.

Genoa thrashed Atalanta 3-1 as in contrast, AC Milan continued its wretched form with a 0-1 loss to Fiorentina. Federico Chiesa's sweet strike was the difference between both sides.

Udinese was held by Frosinone to a 1-1 draw as Chievo and Inter Milan played out a similar scoreline.

Parma played a goalless draw with Bologna as a Mario Mandzukic strike earned Juventus a 1-0 over AS Roma.

Preview of Matchday 18

Serie A comes alive on boxing day with all 20 teams in action. Struggling Frosinone welcomes AC Milan to the Stadio Benito Stirpe. Milan manager, Gennaro Gattuso is under pressure and will want a win in this encounter.

Atalanta has been very impressive this season
Atalanta has been very impressive this season
Sampdoria will tackle Chievo Verona at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as Fiorentina hosts Parma. Cagliari tackles Genoa with top scorer Krzysztof Piątek looking to add to his tally.

Bologna welcomes Roman visitors to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara as it tackles Lazio. Likewise, Atalanta tackles Juventus in Bergamo while Torino hosts Empoli.

SPAL will be hungry for all three points against Udinese as AS Roma play Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico.

Matchday 18 of Serie A will end with a cracker at the San Siro as Mauro Icardi's Inter Milan host Arkadiusz Milik's Napoli.

Predictions for Gameweek 18 of Serie A

Frosinone - AC Milan (X2)

Sampdoria - Chievo (Over 2.5 Goals)

A.C Fiorentina - Parma (Over 1.5 Goals)

Cagliari - Genoa C.F.C (Both Teams To Score)

Bologna - Lazio (Over 1.5 Goals)

Atalanta Bergamo - Juventus F.C (2)

A.C Torino - Empoli (Over 1.5 Goals)

SPAL - Udinese Calcio (Over 1.5 Goals)

AS Roma - Sassuolo (Over 2.5 Goals)

Inter Milan - SSC Napoli (Over 1.5 Goals)

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Well, I love football (a look at my body of work tells a better story). However, I also love other sports and from time to time, pen articles concerning basketball, tennis, boxing, and e-sports. I follow these sports as much as I can, this explains why I write on a lot of different topics ranging from analysis and tactics to transfers and a whole lot more (reviews, previews and everything in between). Real Madrid is the team closest to my heart (same goes for Rafa Nadal, Raul Gonzalez, Mike Tyson, Mortal Kombat and the San Antonio Spurs).
