Serie A Team Of The Decade

Daksh Shukla FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST

The 2010s finally came to an end and it is safe to say that Serie A didn't have the best of decades. With eight straight Scudetti (and counting) to Juventus’ name, it was a decade dominated by the club from Turin.

Nevertheless, the Italian league is still one of the most exciting leagues in the world. Many amazing players showcased their talent in Serie A this decade and there are many contenders for each position. That being said, it is essential to note that consistency and overall impact makes a greater case for a shot in the team. Having won eight Scudetti in a row, a lot of players in the Team of the Decade are from the Bianconeri.

Without further ado, let's have a look at our Serie A best XI of the last decade:

Formation Used: 4-3-1-2

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon

The goalkeeper of this team had to be Gianluigi Buffon. One of the greatest shot-stoppers of all time, the 41-year-old has been consistent throughout his decorated career.

Gianluigi Buffon has won seven Scudetti in the past decade alone. The Italian was a part of the Serie A Team of the Year five times, while he was also named Player of the Season in 2017, at the age of 39. With clean sheets in 124 out of 253 games, the Italian had a staggering 49% clean sheet record making him the best in the last 10 years.

While there has been a decline in the past three years, he has been one of the five best keepers in the world for the majority of the decade. Only Samir Handanović comes close but Buffon was the obvious choice. Cat-like reflexes, exceptional shot-stopping ability, bravery, and his leadership makes Gigi Buffon our Serie A goalkeeper of the decade.

