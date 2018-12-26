×
Serie A Team of the Season so far - December 2018

Dwijesh Reddy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
588   //    26 Dec 2018, 21:42 IST

Ronaldo's arrival in Serie A has been a boon for Italian football
Ronaldo's arrival in Serie A has been a boon for Italian football

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Juventus, the Serie A has gained a lot more popularity and fan following. While Juventus seem to have a stranglehold over the Serie A, teams such as Roma, Napoli, and the Milan clubs have done well in the transfer market as well to up the ante this time around.

Over the past few years, the Serie A has evolved into a hub of young and bright talent with the likes of Gigi Donnarumma, Nicola Barella, and Cengiz Under all firmly establishing themselves as household names.

Owing to such players, Serie A has posed a major threat to the Premier League's moniker of "The Best League in the world". Here is a look at the best players of the Serie A 2018-19 season so far.

Honorable Mentions: Emil Audero(Sampdoria), Stefan De Vrij (Inter Milan), Armando Izzo (Torino), Miralem Pjanic(Juventus F.C), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus F.C), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Krzysztof Piatek (Genoa)

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

Samir Handanovic has been by far the best keeper in the Serie A this season
Samir Handanovic has been by far the best keeper in the Serie A this season

The Slovenian goalkeeper has been sensational for Inter Milan this season. Even though Handanovic has able defenders to rely on in the likes of Milan Skriniar, he has made 49 saves in total so far in the season highlight his importance to Inter.

Handanovic has also kept the most number of clean sheets this season with eight, just ahead of Wojciech Szczesny who has managed seven. With a save percentage of 47.1% according to Transfermarkt, Handanovic has firmly established himself as the best goalkeeper in the Serie A.

Inter will be hoping for more of the same from their star keeper if they are to mount a serious title challenge.

1 / 4 NEXT
