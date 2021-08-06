Serie A is a platform where numerous veterans have left their forever marks on. Paolo Maldini, Alessandro del Piero, Kaka, Alessandro Nesta, Cristiano Ronaldo, Francesco Totti - the list just goes on.

Serie A boasts a unique fan base which often brings out the best in players and it's nothing but a blessing, especially for the newbies.

Imagine starting off your career in front of a supportive audience! The confidence and the sense of responsibility generated by it would be the perfect launch for any starlet.

Additionally, the fact that Serie A houses many veterans also provides youngsters the perfect opportunity to play and learn alongside them.

With the likes of experienced players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Gianluigi Buffon, Ashley Young, Diego Godin, etc., who are still at the top of their game present in Serie A, it would be a dream of any youngster to play alongside them.

Top 5 young players to watch in the 2021-22 Serie A Season

#5 Mikkel Damsgaard (Sampdoria)

Damsgaard became a hot property after EURO 2020

Arguably the most wanted Serie A youngster at the moment, Mikkel Damsgaard, is being monitored by top clubs from across Europe.

The talented 21-year-old has been linked to Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur, but as per recent news, it is believed Roma lead the race to get a hold of the Danish forward.

Mikkel Damsgaard, who got off the mark in his hometown of Jyllinge, arrived in Italy just last year. However, his brilliance with the national team in the recently concluded EURO 2020 catapulted him to fame.

Denmark had a dream run in the European Championship this term, as Damsgaard and his team bowed out to England in the semifinals of the competition.

Notably, Damsgaard is the youngest Danish player to score at UEFA Euro 2020. He also scored the tournament's only freekick goal.

#4 Brahim Díaz (AC Milan)

Brahim Díaz's growth at AC Milan has been consistent

From being a ball boy at Malaga to playing with his idols at the same club, to training under the fine tutelage of Pep Guardiola, and then donning the pristine white for Real Madrid, Brahim Díaz's journey, so far, is straight out of a fairytale.

The 22-year-old earned the number 10 jersey at AC Milan after being loaned out by Real Madrid. A trusted disciple of Stefano Pioli, Díaz managed to find decent minutes on the turf. The same is expected to increase in the coming Serie A season.

The massively talented midfielder is tipped to be called back to Real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti after the end of the 2021-22 season once his loan-stint with AC Milan concludes.

