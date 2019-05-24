×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Serie A Transfer News: Inter Milan reportedly set to name new manager

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
24 May 2019, 00:38 IST

Antonio Conte is the front runner for the Nerazzurri's managerial job
Antonio Conte is the front runner for the Nerazzurri's managerial job

What's the news?

Having already parted ways with Luciano Spalletti, Inter Milan are on the lookout for a manager. The former Juventus and Chelsea gaffer Antonio Conte has emerged as the favourite candidate for the job and is now likely to be officially announced soon as the new manager of the Nerrazzuri.

In case you didn't know...

Antonio Conte won the Premier League in his debut season in England and an FA Cup in his second season with Chelsea.

The Italian's two years were also marred by controversies surrounding his decision to text striker Diego Costa that he was not needed at the club and his rants about poor reinforcements to his squad in the second season.

Conte has been without a team since being sacked by Chelsea at the start of the 2018-19 season.

The heart of the matter

According to BBC, Antonio Conte is set to be named the manager of Inter Milan following the departure of Luciano Spalletti from the Nerazzurri hot seat. The Italian is set to join the Milan giants after two controversy-filled years at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian is set to return back to his homeland after previously winning 3 Serie A titles and two Suppercoppa Italiana honours with the Bianconeri between 2011 and 2014.

It is believed that Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta's close relation with Conte has favoured the former Italian defender to make his move to the San Siro.

What's next?

Inter Milan are fourth in the Serie A and tied on points with Atalanta but need to better the result of arch-rivals AC Milan on the final day if they are to secure Champions League football next season.

Inter Milan will take on Sassuolo in the final match of the Serie A as the Nerazzurri look to secure Champions League football next season.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Chelsea Inter Milan Football Antonio Conte Inter Milan Transfer News
Advertisement
Seria A News: Antonio Conte set to become Inter Milan manager
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan news: Mauro Icardi refuses to play after being stripped of the captaincy
RELATED STORY
Cagliari v Inter Milan: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Serie A 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Manchester United to snap Juventus's £120M superstar to replace Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea battle AC Milan for €80M star and more Serie A News
RELATED STORY
Manchester United ready to pay world-record fee to replace Juventus target, Jose Mourinho keen to bring Barcelona star back to Inter and more Serie A news: 1 May 2019 
RELATED STORY
Serie A transfer news: Juventus offer Dybala + €20m for Inter star, Real Madrid 'seriously interested' in €150m midfielder and more: March 15, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Inter Milan players who impressed the most in the 2018-19 Italian Serie A season
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan: 7 Possible signings this summer
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan v Lazio Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Inter Milan and Lazio Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
10 of the biggest wastes of talent in football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 37
FT UDI SPA
3 - 2
 Udinese vs SPAL
FT GEN CAG
1 - 1
 Genoa vs Cagliari
FT SAS ROM
0 - 0
 Sassuolo vs Roma
FT CHI SAM
0 - 0
 Chievo vs Sampdoria
FT PAR FIO
1 - 0
 Parma vs Fiorentina
FT EMP TOR
4 - 1
 Empoli vs Torino
FT MIL FRO
2 - 0
 Milan vs Frosinone
FT JUV ATA
1 - 1
 Juventus vs Atalanta
FT NAP INT
4 - 1
 Napoli vs Internazionale
FT LAZ BOL
3 - 3
 Lazio vs Bologna
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us