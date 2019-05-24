Serie A Transfer News: Inter Milan reportedly set to name new manager

Antonio Conte is the front runner for the Nerazzurri's managerial job

What's the news?

Having already parted ways with Luciano Spalletti, Inter Milan are on the lookout for a manager. The former Juventus and Chelsea gaffer Antonio Conte has emerged as the favourite candidate for the job and is now likely to be officially announced soon as the new manager of the Nerrazzuri.

In case you didn't know...

Antonio Conte won the Premier League in his debut season in England and an FA Cup in his second season with Chelsea.

The Italian's two years were also marred by controversies surrounding his decision to text striker Diego Costa that he was not needed at the club and his rants about poor reinforcements to his squad in the second season.

Conte has been without a team since being sacked by Chelsea at the start of the 2018-19 season.

The heart of the matter

According to BBC, Antonio Conte is set to be named the manager of Inter Milan following the departure of Luciano Spalletti from the Nerazzurri hot seat. The Italian is set to join the Milan giants after two controversy-filled years at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian is set to return back to his homeland after previously winning 3 Serie A titles and two Suppercoppa Italiana honours with the Bianconeri between 2011 and 2014.

It is believed that Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta's close relation with Conte has favoured the former Italian defender to make his move to the San Siro.

What's next?

Inter Milan are fourth in the Serie A and tied on points with Atalanta but need to better the result of arch-rivals AC Milan on the final day if they are to secure Champions League football next season.

Inter Milan will take on Sassuolo in the final match of the Serie A as the Nerazzurri look to secure Champions League football next season.