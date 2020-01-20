Serie A Transfer News: Inter set to sign Victor Moses on loan

Victor Moses received a Chelsea lifeline under Antonio Conte

Inter Milan are set to snap up Chelsea loanee Victor Moses on an initial loan deal, with a clause to making the deal permanent included, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Victor Moses has agreed personal terms with Inter. He’s ready to leave Fenerbahçe - Antonio Conte is waiting for him. Loan with buy option offered to Chelsea. 🇳🇬🔵 #CFC #transfers #Chelsea #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2020

The report also suggests that Moses, 29, has agreed personal terms with Inter. The fact that he has worked under Antonio Conte at Chelsea could be a potential reason for the escalated confirmation.

After loan spells at Stoke City, Liverpool and West Ham, Moses, quite unexpectedly, found a new lease of life under Conte during the 2016-17 term when the Blues lifted the Premier League title in the Italian's first season at the throne.

Conte reverted to his favoured 3-4-3 system after a couple of consecutive defeats, with Moses starring as one of the beneficiaries at right wing-back. The Nigerian forward returned with an impressive eight goals across all competitions in the two seasons.

Understandably, the Inter Milan boss is eager to reunite with his former colleague and perhaps, use him in the wider role once again. The Italian powerhouse have already recruited Ashley Young, besides being close to signing Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud.

Inter, who are a refurbished force under Conte this term, are four points off the top. They return to Serie A action this Sunday against Cagliari.