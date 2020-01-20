×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Serie A Transfer News: Inter set to sign Victor Moses on loan 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Published Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020 IST

Victor Moses received a Chelsea lifeline under Antonio Conte
Victor Moses received a Chelsea lifeline under Antonio Conte

Inter Milan are set to snap up Chelsea loanee Victor Moses on an initial loan deal, with a clause to making the deal permanent included, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The report also suggests that Moses, 29, has agreed personal terms with Inter. The fact that he has worked under Antonio Conte at Chelsea could be a potential reason for the escalated confirmation.

After loan spells at Stoke City, Liverpool and West Ham, Moses, quite unexpectedly, found a new lease of life under Conte during the 2016-17 term when the Blues lifted the Premier League title in the Italian's first season at the throne.

Conte reverted to his favoured 3-4-3 system after a couple of consecutive defeats, with Moses starring as one of the beneficiaries at right wing-back. The Nigerian forward returned with an impressive eight goals across all competitions in the two seasons.

Understandably, the Inter Milan boss is eager to reunite with his former colleague and perhaps, use him in the wider role once again. The Italian powerhouse have already recruited Ashley Young, besides being close to signing Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud.

Inter, who are a refurbished force under Conte this term, are four points off the top. They return to Serie A action this Sunday against Cagliari.

Serie A TIM 2019-20 Chelsea Inter Milan Football Victor Moses Antonio Conte
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 20
FT LAZ SAM
5 - 1
 Lazio vs Sampdoria
FT SAS TOR
2 - 1
 Sassuolo vs Torino
FT NAP FIO
0 - 2
 Napoli vs Fiorentina
FT MIL UDI
3 - 2
 Milan vs Udinese
FT BRE CAG
2 - 2
 Brescia vs Cagliari
FT BOL HEL
1 - 1
 Bologna vs Hellas Verona
FT LEC INT
1 - 1
 Lecce vs Internazionale
FT GEN ROM
1 - 3
 Genoa vs Roma
FT JUV PAR
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Parma
Tomorrow ATA SPA 01:15 AM Atalanta vs SPAL
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us