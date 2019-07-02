Serie A Transfer News: Luka Modric offered massive €10 million a season to join AC Milan, Juventus on the verge of completing de Ligt signing after Adrien Rabiot and more, 2 July 2019

Real Madrid's Luka Modric may be moving to the Serie A.

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

#1 Luka Modric offered a huge pay packet to join AC Milan

Real Madrid have completed the sales of several players following their recent spending spree. Unfortunately, Los Blancos will still need to sell more players to comply with Financial Fair Play.

Hccording to a report originating from Gazzetta dello Sport, via Fox Sports Italy, AC Milan want Real's Luka Modric at their squad. The report even states that the Serie A outfit is ready to pay €10 million a season for the midfielder.

Real's fullback Theo Hernandez is on the verge of joining AC Milan for around €20 million. Thus, Modric might follow the Frenchman's footsteps. The Ballon d'Or winner endured somewhat mixed season at the Bernabeu. Julen Lopetegui benched him several times at the beginning of the season, but the Croatian has regained his position after a change of management.

#2 Matthijs de Ligt and Gianluigi Buffon on the verge of joining Juventus

The Old Lady have yet to spend a considerable amount of cash, despite the club have completed the signings of Aaron Ramsey, Luca Pellegrini, and Adrien Rabiot. Both Ramsey and Rabiot arrived at the club on a free transfer. On the other hand, Pellegrini arrived on a swap deal.

However, more huge signings might soon come at Juventus. According to a report, the Serie A champion are close on securing Matthijs de Ligt and Buffon. De Ligt has been closely linked with Juventus for some time.

The 19-year-old has attracted top clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United, and PSG following his impressive spell with Ajax. Juventus will only have to wait for Ajax to accept their bid before completing the deal. Buffon, on the other hand, has reached a total agreement to return to his former club. The veteran goalkeeper will sign a one-year contract.

#3 Sassuolo expect Barcelona to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng

The former AC Milan player made a surprising switch to Barcelona in January. The Catalans signed him after defender Marlon Santos joined Sassuolo permanently. However, many believe that Boateng will return to Italy.

The 32-year-old played just four games for the La Liga champions during the second half of last season. Nevertheless, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali revealed that the Serie A outfit expects Barcelona to trigger Boateng's €8 million buyout option.

Carnevali said:

“I don’t think we’ll see him again, it’s difficult.

“I think Barcelona will buy him and maybe move him on to another Spanish team; he’ll probably stay in La Liga.”