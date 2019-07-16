Serie A Transfer News: Manchester United table €80m bid for Milinkovic-Savic, James Rodriguez set to refuse Napoli and join arch-rival Atletico Madrid, and more, 16 July 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST News 778 // 16 Jul 2019, 13:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

James Rodriguez

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

#5 Manchester United offer €80 million for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Manchester United have tabled a massive bid for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Lazio superstar has been closely linked with a move to Manchester United for some time now. Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Inter Milan have also been linked with the Serbian. However, Manchester United would want the 24-year-old as a replacement to Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has revealed his intention to depart from Old Trafford, and super agent Mino Raiola has also confirmed that the player is in the process of leaving Manchester United.

Lazio bought the former KRC Genk star for around €9 million 4 years ago, and the player's price has skyrocketed since then. He gathered public attention when he scored 12 league goals during the 2017/18 season. Unfortunately, his market value dropped after the player managed to score just 5 goals in the last campaign. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old was recently crowned as Serie A best midfielder.

Manchester United have submitted an €80 million bid for Milinkovic, but Lazio insist that they will not accept an offer lower than €100 million. Thus, the transfer price is still a major stumbling block for all parties involved. Milinkovic-Savic, on the other hand, has recently extended his contract with Lazio until 2023.

Lazio President Claudio Lotito confirmed that the club would discuss a potential transfer for the player if promising offer arrives. However, Manchester United might stop the pursuit of the midfielder if the Red Devils manage to convince Paul Pogba to stay for at least one more season.

1 / 5 NEXT