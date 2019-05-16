×
Serie A Transfer News: Star defender extends contract, dealing a blow to Manchester United

Varun Nair
16 May 2019, 21:59 IST

Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward is expecting a busy summer transfer window
Manchester United CEO Ed Woodward is expecting a busy summer transfer window

What's the story?

Long term Manchester United target and Inter Milan central defender Milan Škriniar has officially extended his stay at the San Siro till 2023.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United is set to undergo one of their biggest squad overhauls in recent times and is expected to add a world class defender to their roster at the end of the summer transfer window. The news of one of their long term target extending their contract will be a big blow to the Red Devils.

The heart of the matter

The Inter Milan official Twitter account today announced that Slovakian international and Inter Milan defender Milan Škriniar has officially extended his stay at the San Siro till 2023.

The defender contract extension will be a big blow to Premier League giants Manchester United and Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid who have long been rumoured to have been looking for the Slovak international's signature.

Škriniar started his footballing career with Slovak club MSK Zilina before entering the Serie A in 2016, joining Sampdoria. The central defender joined Inter Milan from Sampdoria in 2017 and has been a key figure at the heart of the Inter defence. The Slovak international will be entering into his third year at San Siro next year.

Milan Škriniar has made 80 appearances for Inter Milan and has 4 goals to his name.

What's next?

Inter Milan are tangled in a fight for the UEFA Champions League place in the Serie A and will play their final two Serie A fixture against Napoli and Empoli before starting their preseason at Asia in July. Inter will look to retain their star players and make some quality signings in the summer to end Juventus' domestic dominance.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Inter Milan Football Milan Škriniar Manchester United Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
