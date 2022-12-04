"Seriously consider a move to Arsenal" - Former Manchester City star tipped to join the Gunners

Arsenal have emerged as a potential destination for former Manchester City star Leroy Sane, according to famed journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Sane, 26, has been one of the central figures at Bayern Munich since arriving from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £46.5 million in the summer of 2020. He has helped the Bavarians lift six trophies so far.

A technical operator renowned for his pace and directness, the 50-cap Germany international has scored 34 goals and contributed 33 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O'Rourke claimed that Sane could consider a move to Arsenal due to his prior relationship with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta during their time at Manchester City. He said:

"I think it could only help, if there's any potential move for Leroy Sane, if he knows people that he has previously worked with, like Mikel Arteta. I'm sure it will come into his thinking and he will definitely seriously consider a move to Arsenal because Arteta's there, and the players that he's played with as well."

Sane is also familiar with Gunners pair Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined the north London outfit from Manchester City for a combined sum of over £66 million earlier this summer.

As per 90min, Arsenal have inquired about Sane to Bayern Munich. However, the Bundesliga giants have clarified that they have no intention of letting him depart. On the other hand, Sane is currently considering his options but is unlikely to push for a permanent switch.

Sane, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Allianz Arena, has registered 10 goals and six assists in 19 overall matches this campaign.

Ben Mee compares Arsenal and Liverpool target to Manchester City superstar

Speaking to The Athletic, Brentford defender Ben Mee compared the Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo to Belgium and Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne. He elaborated:

"There is something of De Bruyne about him, and he is developing a similar range and vision in his passing. I've seen him deliver pinpoint passes with the outside of his boot, clever balls guided round the corner or into space for team-mates to collect on the run, and he clearly has a decent cross in him."

Mee asserted that the Arsenal and Liverpool target has a shooting style similar to De Bruyne, apart from his passing range. He concluded:

"He hits it like De Bruyne too, as he showed with his finish – struck so cleanly – against Qatar. Then there's that ability to collect, spin and drive up-field with the ball, something we've seen De Bruyne do countless times for City and definitely a skill Gakpo replicates."

Gakpo, 23, has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Europe with his fine outings for both club and country. He has netted 18 goals and contributed 18 assists in 33 appearances this campaign.

