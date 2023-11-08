Servette FC vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Servette FC and Sheriff Tiraspol return to action in Group G of the Europa League when they square off at the Stade de Genéve on Thursday.

Both sides have endured a torrid start to the campaign and will head into the game looking to pick up their first European victory of the season.

Servette turned in another solid team performance last Saturday when they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League.

Rene Weiler’s men have now won their last three matches across all competitions, including a penalty-shootout victory over Stade Lausanne-Ouchy in the Swiss Cup round of 16 on November 1.

However, Servette have struggled to get going in the Europa League, where they have picked up just one point from their three games to sit third in the table, level on points with Thursday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Tiraspol opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Moldovan top-fight table thanks to a 2-1 victory over FC Milsami on Sunday.

Prior to that, Roman Pilipchuk’s side stormed through the round of 16 of the Moldovan Cup courtesy of a 5-0 thrashing of FCM Ungheni on November 1.

With Sunday’s result, Sheriff Tiraspol have also won three games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions.

Servette FC vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Servette and Sheriff Tiraspol, with both sides playing out a 1-1 draw in October’s reverse fixture.

Servette have won five of their last six matches across all competitions, with their 1-1 draw with Sheriff on October 26 being the exception.

Pilipchuk’s men are unbeaten in their last six matches, picking up four wins and two draws since a 6-0 hammering at the hands of Slavia Prague on October 5.

Servette are currently on a run of three consecutive home wins, scoring seven goals and conceding four since September’s 2-2 draw against Winterthur.

Servette FC vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Servette and Sheriff Tiraspol have endured a poor start to the Europa League campaign and will be looking to pick up a huge result in their quest for a place in the knockout stages. However, both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts.

Prediction: Servette FC 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

Servette FC vs Sheriff Tiraspol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in five of Servette’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Sheriff’s last five outings)