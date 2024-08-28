Servette vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Servette will welcome Chelsea to Stade de Genève in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The two teams met in London last week, with the Blues winning 2-0, thanks to second-half goals from Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke.

The hosts failed to score for the third time in five games in the first leg and it was their fourth loss in six games this month. They did not play in the Swiss Super League over the weekend and should be well-rested for this match.

The visitors continued their winning run in the Premier League on Sunday as they registered a 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Madueke bagged a second-half hat-trick and João Félix scored his first goal of the season in the 80th minute. The Blues have a two-goal lead on aggregate and if they avoid a loss here, they will make their debut in the Conference League group stage.

Servette vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts have failed to score in five of their seven games in the Conference League, including qualifiers.

The visitors have just one win in their away meetings against Swiss teams, failing to score in two of the three games.

Servette have suffered defeats in their last two home games, conceding eight goals while scoring just once.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their four appearances in the qualifying campaign of UEFA competitions, recording three wins while keeping four clean sheets.

The hosts have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in their last six games in the Conference League, keeping five clean sheets and failing to score in four games.

The visitors have won their last three competitive away games, scoring 11 goals.

Servette vs Chelsea Prediction

Les Grenats have endured a poor run of form this month, suffering four losses in six games. They are winless in their last seven games in European qualifiers and have scored one goal apiece in their last three qualifiers at home. After winning their first two home games of the season, they have suffered defeats in their last two and might struggle here.

The Blues have bounced back well from their 2-0 loss in their campaign opener to Manchester City in the Premier League, recording two consecutive wins. They have scored 13 goals in their last four away games in all competitions and will look to build on the goalscoring form.

Recce James remains sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up in the pre-season and won't travel to Geneva. Romeo Lavia is also nursing a hamstring injury and will sit this one out. Moises Caicedo was subbed off against Wolves after a collision and is unlikely to be risked here.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, the visitors are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Servette 1-3 Chelsea

Servette vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score or assist any time - Yes

