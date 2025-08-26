Servette vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

Servette and Shakhtar Donetsk will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at Stade de Geneve.

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 1-1 stalemate in Poland last week. Servette went ahead through Lamine Fomba's eighth-minute strike while Valeriy Bondar drew the game level with 18 minutes left on the clock.

Both sides will resume their quest to book their spot in the main stage of the Conference League. The winner will advance to the main stage of the tournament while the losers will be eliminated from the continent.

Servette vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Seven of Servette's last eight games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Six of Shakhtar's last eight competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Servette have won just one of their last eight games, losing five games in this run.

Shakhtar have lost just one of the 10 games they have played across competitions this season, winning five games and drawing four.

Servette have won just one of their last six home games in UEFA club competiton, losing three games in this run.

Servette's last four home games on the continent have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Servette vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

Servette began their season with a morale-boosting and shock 1-0 away win over Viktoria Plzen. The Maroons would have expected to build on that but lost the four games following that. They are winless since then and are on the verge of being knocked out of Europe having also been eliminated from the Europa League by Utrecht.

Shakhtar Donetsk, for their part, have shown a penchant for draws in recent weeks, with four of their last five competitive games ending in a share of the spoils in regulation time (one win). They began their continental journey in the Europa League but may have to settle for the Conference League.

Back the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Servette 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Servette vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Shakhtar Donetsk to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

