Servette vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Servette will welcome Utrecht to Stade de Genève in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday. The hosts last played in the group stage in the 2023-24 season. Utreg, meanwhile, were last in the group stage of the competition in the 2010-11 season.

Ad

Les Grenats met Viktoria Plzeň in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, and after recording a 1-0 win in the first leg, they gave away the deficit in the second leg, suffering a 3-1 home defeat. They met St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League last week and fell to a 4-1 home loss.

The visitors met Sheriff in the second qualifying round of the Europa League last month and recorded a comfortable 7-2 win on aggregate. Victor Jensen and Nick Viergever scored in both the home and away legs.

Ad

Trending

Servette vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have squared off against Dutch teams seven times thus far. They have recorded two wins while suffering four losses.

Utreg have met Swiss teams four times in European competitions. They have a 100% record in these meetings.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last four competitive games this season, suffering three defeats.

The visitors have won just one of their last six away games in European qualifiers.

Les Grenats are winless in their last three competitive home games. They have conceded at least three goals in these games.

The visitors have won just one of their last three competitive away games, failing to score in two.

The hosts have won just two of their last 10 appearances in European qualifiers.

Ad

Servette vs Utrecht Prediction

The Maroons are on a three-game losing streak, conceding 10 goals. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in their four games this season and will look to improve upon that record. One of their two wins against Dutch teams has been registered at home.

Utreg won their two games in the second qualifying round while conceding one goal apiece in both. They have lost just one of their last 10 competitive games.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams, we back the visitors to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Servette 1-2 Utrecht

Servette vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Utrecht to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More