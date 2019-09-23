Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid: 5 players who impressed |LaLiga 2019/20

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates his goal

Real Madrid returned to winning ways after a hard-fought victory at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The Spanish capital club left it all on the line as they battled to put to bed the memories of their torrid midweek experience in Paris.

There was very little between both clubs on the day, as Julen Lopetegui's men asked questions of the Spanish giants till the final whistle, however, Zinedine Zidane and his men just nicked it.

In the 64th minute, Dani Carvajal was played through on the right, and he played an inch-perfect cross to Benzema who dispatched a masterful header beyond the reach of Sevilla's goalkeeper, Tomas Vaclik.

Sevilla may have poked and prodded all night, but Real Madrid's rearguard was on top of things all evening. It was a wonderful performance from Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at the back, and in the end, Los Blancos had a respite from their humiliating night in Paris. Real Madrid climbs to second on the table with 11 points, behind Athletic Bilbao on goal difference.

In this article, we highlight a few players who performed admirably.

Honourable mentions: Daniel Carrico, Ever Banega, Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos

#5 Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane (left) - watchful eyes

Raphael Varane was simply sensational throughout the game, as he formed an impenetrable wall alongside team captain, Sergio Ramos.

Varane brought his A-game throughout the encounter, and was on hand during the dying embers of the game, repelling attacks in the air as he headed the ball clear time and again. The French international cleared the ball a total of 9 times, the most return registered in the game by a Los Blancos player.

#4 Lucas Ocampos

Lucas Ocampos (right)

The Argentine international, Lucas Ocampos, was a thorn on the side of Los Blancos throughout the game. The 25-year-old poked and prodded the Real Madrid flanks incessantly as he tried to find a way through for his team.

He kept making marauding runs around the Madrid penalty area and got Los Blancos players booked for infringements. In the 20th minute, he was fouled by Dani Carvajal for the first yellow card of the game, and in the 62nd minute, Sergio Ramos had to expertly infringe the Argentinean to forestall a potentially bad situation.

The winger also recorded the most successful dribbles (4) in the game.

