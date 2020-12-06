Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos scrape past Sevilla in must-win game | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid beat Sevilla 1-0 in a must-win game for Zinedine Zidane on Saturday. Los Blancos were in dire need of a win, after they failed to win a single game in La Liga last month.

With Zidane's job on the line, Real came out with all guns blazing. They pressed the ball with intensity and were clearly the more hungry side. Los Blancos did rue a couple of big chances in the opening half, but they were undeterred.

Despite Sevilla's explosive start to the second half, they absorbed the pressure and kept looking for outlets. They were finally rewarded in the 55th minute, as Vinicius's effort at the goal was pushed in by Yassine Bonou for an own goal.

The visitors clung on to their lead to secure a very important three points, as they looked to regain a bit of their lost confidence.

Here is how each player fared for both sides.

Sevilla Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid

Lucas Ocampos in action against Real Madrid

Yassine Bonou - 5.5/10

Advertisement

Yassine Bonou was excellent for his side in the opening half, as he made a couple of excellent saves to deny Real Madrid the opener. He was quite unlucky to score an own goal to hand the visitors all three points.

Aleix Vidal - 7/10

Aleix Vidal put in a solid performance for the Sevillistas. The Spaniard started his first game for the club in over a year in the absence of Marcos Acuna and Sergio Escudero. Vidal won eight duels, recovered possession eight times, won two tackles and completed the most passes (74) in the match.

Diego Carlos - 7/10

Diego Carlos was magnificent at the back for the hosts. He denied Karim Benzema of an early goal, as he beat the Frenchman in the air at the goal-line. Carlos even made some last ditch blocks to deny Real Madrid on numerous occasions.

Jules Kounde - 7/10

Jules Kounde put in a decent performance at the back alongside Carlos. He was quick to neutralize any incoming threat. Kounde enjoyed an impressive outing and was astute defensively. Moreover, he was calm on the ball and did not unsettle the defensive line.

Jesus Navas - 7.5/10

Jesus Navas had an excellent outing for Sevilla. He was a menace going forward, as he created the most number of chances (4) for his side. The Spaniard combined well with the forwards high up the pitch. Navas won five duels, made five recoveries and won a tackle throughout the entirety of the game.

Ivan Rakitic - 7/10

Ivan Rakitic was pretty solid in the opening half, but waned off in the second period. He was the engine that drove the hosts in the center of the park. Rakitic won four duels, made four recoveries and won a tackle during his stay on the pitch against Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Fernando - 7/10

Fernando was an absolute workhorse in the center of the pitch. He put in a massive shift for his side, as he covered a lot of ground to cover his team-mates. He made six recoveries, won four duels and made one clearance for his side.

Joan Jordan - 6/10

Joan Jordan endured a difficult night in the center of the pitch, as he was taken for a ride by Toni Kroos, Vinicius, and Casemiro. He looked quite unsettled in the midfield as Real Madrid tried to capitalize on the space he left behind him.

Munir El Haddadi - 5/10

Munir El Haddadi was replaced at the start of second half, as he was unable to produce anything substantial upfront. The 25-year-old hardly posed a threat to Real Madrid. Haddadi lost eight duels in the first half itself, and thus was taken off by Julen Lopetegui.

Luuk de Jong - 6.5/10

Luuk de Jong was isolated for majority of the game. However, he did manage to engage with Real Madrid's back-line. The Dutch international won seven duels, as he looked to cause all kinds of problems for Real Madrid.

Lucas Ocampos - 7.5/10

Advertisement

Lucas Ocampos was the biggest threat for Real Madrid. He was electric on the right flank, as he engaged well with Ferland Mendy and Toni Kroos. Ocampos won 12 duels, made five recoveries, won three tackles and completed three dribbles during the game. He was also the most fouled player throughout the night as he tried to produce something upfront.

Substitutes

Oliver Torres - 6.5/10

Oliver Torres' substitution saw Sevilla change their formation ,which caused Real Madrid to move onto the back foot. He provided additional width on the wing and acted as an additional outlet upfront.

Nemanja Gudelj - 6/10

Nemanja Gudelj did not have a substantial impact on the game. Apart from his close free-kick effort, he failed to produce anything worthwhile.

Suso - 6.5/10

Suso's introduction to the side revived the hosts. With his entry on the pitch, Sevilla looked more dangerous on the breaks as they looked to grab an equalizer. Suso completed four dribbles and won six duels during his stay on the pitch.

Youssef En-Nesyri - 6/10

Did not have much impact on the game.

Oussama Idrissi - N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.