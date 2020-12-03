Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Giroud steals the show with a stunning display | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Score: Sevilla 0-4 Chelsea (Olivier Giroud 8’ 54’ 74’ 83’)

Chelsea eased past Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League courtesy of four goals by Olivier Giroud, and in the process became only the second English team to win at Seville. The Blues were thoroughly impressive despite ringing in the changes and will finish top of Group E regardless of what happens on the final matchday in the group stages.

Frank Lampard had hinted before the game that he was going to give some of the fringe players an opportunity, and he did just that as he made a whopping nine changes to the team that drew against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

An early goal by Olivier Giroud in the eighth minute of the game helped calm the nerves, and even though Sevilla passed it around comfortably, they rarely threatened the Chelsea goal. The second half saw Chelsea be a bit more aggressive as they took the game to Sevilla and pressed the Spaniards high up the pitch to pose questions.

Giroud scored thrice in 30 second half minutes to guarantee the points in what eventually turned out to be a spectacular display by Chelsea.

Here are the main talking points from the game:

#5 Olivier Giroud ageing like fine wine at Chelsea

The perfect hat-trick, and then a neatly tucked in penalty to cap off quite a night; Giroud is having fun in the twilight of his career isn’t he? Not many expected him to do well this late in his career, and even though there has been talk of him leaving Chelsea in January to enhance his chance of starting for France in the Euros next year, he can still be a vital part of the team in December.

The Frenchman is not the quickest, and certainly not the niftiest of players, but he makes up for it with his understanding of the game and composure. His movement and finishing for the opening two goals were just scintillating, and the third goal was harder to miss after he was excellently found by an N’Golo Kante cross (of all people!).

Giroud’s ability to release the ball quickly is also something that holds him in good stead in this side, and he offers something different when compared to the likes of Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner. Lampard couldn’t hide his smile after Giroud scored his third of the game, and perhaps he should do everything to convince the Frenchman to stay on until the end of the season with a title charge potentially looming.

#4 A game of two halves?

The 4-0 score line in Chelsea’s favour is extremely one-sided, and in fairness, they did dominate in the second half. However, the first half was actually pretty enjoyable for the neutrals as there was some good passing football on offer.

Chelsea scored early and it helped them ease into the rest of the first half as Sevilla probed for openings with patient build up. However, the clear-cut chances never came. It must be mentioned that like Chelsea, Sevilla too made several changes to the team that previously featured in the league.

Julen Lopetegui made seven changes to the team that faced Huesca in La Liga on Saturday, as he rested some of the key players for the bigger game against Real Madrid next Saturday.

Despite the changes, there were some talented players on the pitch for the Andalusians. Lopetegui will be disappointed his side capitulated like the way they did in the second half after a decent first half showing.