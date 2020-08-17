Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United: Hits and flops as Luuk De Jong fires Spanish giants into their sixth final | Europa League 2019-20

Sevilla marched on to their sixth UEFA Europa League final after ousting Manchester United in a tightly contested 2-1 win on Sunday night.

Luuk De Jong scored the winner in the 78th minute to break Red Devils' hearts as Los Palanganas will now face either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final showpiece in Cologne on Friday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were more threatening and creative than their opponents but they lacked the cutting edge to kill off chances.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the spot in the ninth minute before Suso restored parity just before the half-hour mark.

The second half witnessed both teams cancel each other out for large spells, with the Red Devils particularly missing some good chances. Ultimately, De Jong struck the winner just over 10 minutes from time after some lax defending.

Here are the hits and flops from Manchester United's defeat to Sevilla:

Hit: Sevilla's full-backs

Sergio Reguilon (right) continued his fine spell with Sevilla

One of the biggest factors in Sevilla's highly successful campaign this term is the impact that the marauding full-backs have had on the proceedings and last night, both Jesus Navas and Sergio Reguilon were involved in both goals.

The pair's relentless runs down the flanks were crucial in stretching out Manchester United and creating spaces for the forwards to run into. One such move saw Reguilon scythe down the left flank and lay off for Suso, who also scored an absolute thunderbolt.

Another such example was when Navas sent a delicious ball in for De Jong to tap home from close range in the second half.

Flop: Marcus Rashford

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford couldn't find his feet against Sevilla

It was one of those nights where nothing broke for the prolific Manchester United forward. Starting on the left side, Marcus Rashford tried his damnedest to produce something for his side but struggled throughout the game.

Every time he found himself in possession, there was a white shirt in front of him to ward off his threat. Rashford was all boxed up on the flanks, forcing him to try his luck from range, but to no avail.

The striker seemed to have left his attacking boots at home as he attempted four shots, out of which only one was on target.

❌ pic.twitter.com/gzgJaNp3oI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 16, 2020