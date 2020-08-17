Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Spanish side reach yet another final | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Sevilla qualified for another Europa League final and remain on course to win their sixth trophy in the competition after a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the first semifinal in Cologne.

Bruno Fernandes put Manchester United in the lead after Marcus Rashford was fouled in the box by Diego Carlos. However, that lead only lasted about 20 minutes before Sevilla levelled proceedings.

A sweeping move from back to front, which began with a refereeing error in awarding a throw-in to Sevilla, ended with Sergio Reguilon playing a perfect low cross for Suso to sweep a finish past David de Gea.

Manchester United began the second half well in command, carving out a host of chances, but a combination of brilliant goalkeeping and terrific defending from Sevilla foiled the Red Devils.

The English side were eventually sucker-punched in the 78th minute when Jesus Navas set up Luuk de Jong for the Dutch striker to tap home from a few yards out.

On that note, let us have a look at how each player fared in this game.

Sevilla Player Ratings:

Luuk de Jong scored the winner for Sevilla

Bono - 9/10

Manchester United had seven shots on target, including Fernandes', but couldn't find a way past Bono with any of those from open play. The six saves he made were barely easy, though. He denied Martial on a couple of one-on-one opportunities while he also reacted smartly to block long shots from Fernandes and Rashford.

Jesus Navas - 6/10

The Sevilla captain didn't have the best of games till the 78th minute before he provided the assist for De Jong's eventual winner. Before that though, he was well below par. Rashford gave him a tough time, and going forward, his crossing just wasn't good enough.

Jules Kounde - 7/10

He was the calmer of the two Sevilla centre-backs and defended expertly against Martial when he had to. He made an outstanding block early in the second half to deny the French striker a certain goal.

Diego Carlos - 5/10

He conceded the early penalty with a lunge that caught Rashford. Even after that, he kept taking a few risks with his tackling but got away with a couple of borderline tackles after getting booked.

Sergio Reguilon - 7/10

The left-back, on loan from Real Madrid, was Sevilla's best attacking outlet for a large part of the game. He set up Suso's equaliser with a sensational low cross to round off a superb move.

Fernando - 6/10

The Brazilian at the base of the Sevilla midfield was excellent, especially in shackling Fernandes. His passing, though, could have been a bit more precise than it was.

Joan Jordan - 5/10

The Spanish midfielder didn't really make a massive impact before he was replaced by Nemanja Gudelj towards the end of the game.

Ever Banega - 8/10

The Argentine was outstanding. He controlled play brilliantly while Sevilla were in possession and was instrumental in the chances they created.

Suso - 7/10

The Spaniard had a great game for Sevilla before he was replaced by Franco Vazquez late in the game. Cutting in from the right flank, he linked up well with Navas and gave Brandon Williams a tough time. He also produced a confident first-time finish that got Sevilla back on level terms.

Lucas Ocampos - 4/10

Apart from setting Reguilon on his way on the flank to assist the equaliser, Ocampos had a very quiet game. It was clear that he was carrying some sort of knock, and those fears were confirmed when Julen Lopetegui replaced him with Munir El Haddadi early in the second half.

Youssef En-Nesyri - 4/10

Like Ocampos, En-Nesyri too never really got himself into the game. He was easily dealt with by Maguire and Lindelof for the most part. Eventually, the Moroccan was replaced by the match-winner De Jong.

Sevilla Substitutes:

Munir El Haddadi - 4/10

The former Barcelona man didn't really improve Sevilla much after replacing Ocampos. What stuck out was how slow he was on the counter-attack.

Luuk de Jong - 8/10

The eventual match-winner wouldn't score many goals easier than the one he scored against Manchester United. He should have set up Gudelj to make it 3-1 in injury time, but his cut-back from the by-line was blocked by Maguire.

Franco Vazquez - 5/10

Tucking in from the left flank, Vazquez had a couple of bright moments but had nothing much to worry the Manchester United defence.

Nemanja Gudelj - 5/10

He barey had a touch of the ball after replacing Jordan.