Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops as Los Blancos come from behind to seal thrilling win | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-2 in a nail-biting thriller at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium to grab all three points in gameweek 32. With this win, Real Madrid need just 10 more points to grab the La Liga title irrespective of what other teams achieve in their remaining fixtures.

Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring for Sevilla in the 21st minute of the game as he found a way through the wall to tuck his free-kick into the back of the net. Erik Lamela soon doubled his side's advantage. The Argentine capitalized on some disastrous defending at the back as he slid one past Thibaut Courtois in the 25th minute of the game.

Real Madrid came out roaring in the second half and pulled one back minutes after the restart. Each and every player stepped up for Los Blancos. With Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Fede Valverde upping the ante in midfield. The attacking trio of Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema and Rodrygo Goes unsettled the hosts completely.

Substitute Rodrygo clinically put one past Yassine Bounou following a great passage of play by the visitors. Real Madrid equalized in the 82nd minute of the game through Nacho, who scored with his first touch of the game. Karim Benzema capped off a perfect comeback as he smacked one in from close range in stoppage time to seal the deal for Real Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game:

Hit: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema shines yet again.

Karim Benzema was Real Madrid's hero yet again. The Frenchman scored the winning goal of the night in stoppage time. Benzema had three defenders and Bounou to beat and he still managed to find the back of the net. In the process, he also became Real Madrid's third highest goal scorer in the league with 217 goals.

The Frenchman missed quite a few half chances to score but Sevilla could not keep him off the score sheet as he crept his way in to find the winner. Benzema won three duels, made two recoveries and completed three dribbles throughout his stay on the pitch. He came through for Real Madrid as usual.

Flop: Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Eder Militao celebrates with Nacho.

Eder Militao had a game to forget on the personal front. He was responsible for both the goals Sevilla scored against Real Madrid. Those errors could have proved to be costly in the league title race. Militao looked rusty and lacked communication at the back.

Militao failed to maintain the structure of the wall for Rakitic's free-kick opener and was at fault for Lamela's goal as well. The Brazilian found his composure in the second half and was great at the back following the restart. Militao will have to regain his start of the season form as Real Madrid enter the most decisive stage of this campaign.

#3 Hit: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Dani Carvajal impressed yet again.

Dani Carvajal stood out for Real Madrid against Sevilla. After impressing against Chelsea, the Spaniard stepped up against Sevilla. Carvajal started as a left back in the absence of Ferland Mendy, Marcelo and Miguel Gutierrez.

Although he struggled initially adapting to his new role, he was immense in the second half. He was a menace on both the wings and grabbed a brace of assists for himself. Carvajal won four duels, made seven recoveries, won one tackle, made one clearance and created two chances throughout the game.

#2 Flop: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

Yassine Bounou had a night to forget.

Yassine Bounou looked lost throughout the game. He hardly looked convincing with any of his saves. Bounou looked shaky for the entirity of the game. He conceded three goals and it could have been a lot worse if not for Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos.

Bounou fell short whenever tested. The only time he looked convincing was when he denied Karim Benzema's effort, which was later called offside, and Eder Militao's long-ranger, which he managed to thwart past the goal.

#1 Hit: Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo celebrates after scoring.

What a special performance by the youngster. He changed the entire scenario following his introduction. He scored a clinical goal minutes after coming on. The Brazilian struck one in the roof of the net after a brilliant passage of play which included Carvajal and Vinicius.

The Brazilian even set up Karim Benzema for the winning goal of the night as his cut-back was perfectly placed for the Frenchman. Rodrygo won three duels, created three chances, made one recovery and completed one dribble in the second half. Clutch performance by the 21-year-old yet again.

Edited by Ashwin