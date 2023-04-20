Sevilla 3-0 Manchester United: Player ratings for Red Devils as disastrous performance ends their European campaign | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Europa League following a thumping 3-0 loss at Sevilla, who advanced to the semi-finals with a 5-2 aggregate win.

A brace from Youssef En-Nesyri either side of a Loic Balde strike condemned the Red Devils to a heavy defeat, ending their European campaign in limp fashion. Having blown a two-goal lead in the first leg, United were struck with more individual errors.

It started with a miscommunication between goalkeeper David de Gea and central defender Harry Maguire, which allowed En-Nesyri to break the deadlock. The United custodian made a risky pass to Maguire, who made a poor touch. Erik Lamela latched on to the loose ball before squaring to En-Nesyri to make the finish.

Erik ten Hag's side continued to struggle and fell 2-0 behind on the night soon after the break when Balde headed home from Ivan Rakitic's corner. With Sevilla leading 4-2 on aggregate, the tie appeared to be over, but adding insult to injury was De Gea's mistake late on.

The Spaniard came rushing out of the box to clear Acuna's cross, but his first-touch was all wrong. En-Nesyri jumped in quickly to lob the ball into an empty net. That was the final nail in Manchester United's coffin as the side paid a hefty price for their mistakes. Sevilla, meanwhile, set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash with Juventus.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 4/10

The Spaniard conceded three goals on the night to endure another torrid outing against Sevilla. His defence let him down once again, but he was responsible for the first and third, making a terrible pass that allowed En-Nesyri to score.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6.5/10

A mixed bag for Wan-Bissaka. He blocked Jesus Navas' cross early on but wasted a chance to score with a poor attempt. The full-back was then caught out of position for Lucas Ocampos' goal, but it was chalked off for offside. He was taken off at the break.

Harry Maguire - 3/10

The defender scored one of the two own goals for Sevilla in the first leg and made another error on the night, as his sloppy pass allowed En-Nesyri to break the deadlock. Manchester United don't just need a new goalkeeper, they also need a new, reliable centre-back.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Vigilant and positionally aware, the Swede cut out Marcos Acuna's cross early on before blocking En-Nesyri's shot.

Diego Dalot - 6.5/10

He was more assuring, sound and reliable than most players on the field.

Casemiro - 5.5/10

The Brazilian worked hard but struggled to control the game.

Christian Eriksen - 6/10

His vision was exemplified by his through-balls and passes, but he eventually came up short.

Antony - 7.5/10

Manchester United's best player of the night, Antony was their only bright spark in the first half. He continued to test Sevilla even after the break, finishing with four key passes. The Brazilian completed all three crosses and won six ground duels.

Marcel Sabitzer - 6/10

Scorer of both Manchester United goals in the first leg, the Austrian failed to produce those exploits in the second leg, with his attempts being wayward.

Jadon Sancho - 6.5/10

He was quiet for much of the opening stanza but made one good run in the 23rd minute to feed Antony and nearly won a penalty in the closing stages of the half. Sancho was taken off at the break.

Anthony Martial - 5/10

The Frenchman was a complete non-factor in the opening half and saw his evening cut short with an injury minutes into the restart.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Sevilla

Luke Shaw (46' for Wan-Bissaka) - 6/10

His crossing wasn't the best, and he created one chance for Rashford late on, but the forward was unable to finish. He also went into the books in the dying seconds for a silly foul.

Marcus Rashford (46' for Sancho) - 6/10

Manchester United looked a tad more menacing with him leading the line but lacked the output to make a genuine difference.

Wout Weghorst (54' for Martial) - 5/10

The Dutchman was frustrated by Milan Gudelj for both his attempts as the Sevilla man blocked him twice.

Fred (68' for Sabitzer) - 5/10

He got dispossessed by Fernando pretty easily.

Anthony Elanga (87' for Eriksen) - N/A

The game was done and dusted by the time he came on.

