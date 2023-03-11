Sevilla vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Sevilla will host Almeria at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday in another round of the Spanish La Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a rather torrid campaign and now find themselves in the bottom half of the league table. They were thrashed 6-1 by Atletico Madrid in their last league outing but returned to winning ways in midweek with a 2-0 home win over Fenerbahce in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie.

Sevilla sit 17th in the league table with just 25 points from 24 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways in the league when they play this weekend.

Almeria have largely struggled to adapt to the demands of top-flight football despite a shock 1-0 victory over league leaders Barcelona last month. They were beaten 2-0 by Villarreal in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

Sevilla vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 15th competitive meeting between Sevilla and Almeria. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won four times. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The hosts lost 2-1 in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a seven-game unbeaten run in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games in this fixture.

Sevilla have picked up 15 points on home turf this season. Only Espanyol (13) and Elche (6) have picked up fewer.

Almeria are the only team in the Spanish top-flight this season yet to win a league game on the road.

La Union have the second-worst defensive record in La Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 42.

Sevilla vs Almeria Prediction

Sevilla's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have won six of their last seven games on home turf and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Almeria have lost four of their last five league games. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-1 Almeria

Sevilla vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sevilla

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five league matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but two of their last seven matchups)

